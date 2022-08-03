Vaquita porpoises escape extinction longer than expected

Credit: Alfokrads, CC BY-SA 4.0



Projections previously indicated the vaquita could be extinct by now, but while they remain the world’s most endangered marine mammal, the new research shows the few survivors reproduce and may have evolved ways to avoid the gillnets that otherwise have the species. decimated.

The study, published in Research into endangered speciesalso documents high levels of illegal fishing in Mexico’s last small stronghold for vaquita, putting the survival of the vaquita at greater risk.

dr. Lorenzo Rojas-Bracho, lead author of the study, says that “finding a vaquita in the area is a surprise given the rapid decline detected in previous studies. These survivors are the future of an endemic species to Mexico and should be protected.”

Researchers estimate that between seven and 15 individual vaquitas were seen in 2019 and between five and 13 in 2021, with calves seen in both years. Previous research had estimated that there were fewer than 20 left in 2018, with the population declining by about 50 percent per year. So observing these survivors seemed miraculous given the almost certain increase in the number of gillnets known to pose the only threat to the species.

Small-scale fishermen use the gillnets to catch shrimp and fish, but the nets can also catch and drown vaquita. Scientists stressed that the only way to save the vaquita is to prevent gillnets from being placed in the small area where these small porpoises are found.

The paper reiterates that extinction is inevitable until fishermen can earn a living without using gillnets. Alternative gear that doesn’t entangle the vaquita exists, but requires additional investment, effort, and enforcement to implement it. None of these alternative gears were observed in recent studies.

“Despite all odds, we still have one last chance to save the vaquita,” said Dr. Barbara Taylor, a research scientist at NOAA Fisheries’ Southwest Fisheries Science Center and co-author of the paper. “Give these animals a chance and they can survive.”

The study used an established method called expert elicitation to determine the number of individual vaquitas observed in multiple on-board surveys in 2019 and 2021. The surveys focused on the 12 by 15-mile area where nearly all vaquitas were found. detections of recent years have been carried out. created.

The number of individuals observed can be taken as an estimate of the minimum population size. Not enough information is available to determine a more accurate total population size, in part because crews of vessels fishing illegally have damaged and stolen acoustic monitors that could provide more detailed and long-term data.

Professor Len Thomas of the Center for Research on Ecological and Environmental Modeling (CREEM) at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, who took on expert generation with Cormac Booth of university-affiliated SMRU Consulting, says that “in the absence From direct data on the quantities of interest, expert elicitation is the second best alternative to providing quantifications that can be used for decision making.”

The scientists identified clues that some remaining vaquitas may have learned to be more wary of gillnets. They noted that a few vaquitas appeared to avoid gillnets during a 2017 effort to capture and protect some of the remaining animals in captivity. Some also had scars from previous encounters with gillnets that they survived.

dr. Taylor noted that “if you kill 99 percent of the animals, the one percent that remains is probably not random. Models don’t necessarily explain the intelligence of vaquitas who may have learned how to escape gillnets. The extinction of the species a little longer.” , but vaquita are not far from disappearing as gillnets remain the primary means of living in nearby towns, and even protecting the small area where vaquitas remain seems to be beyond enforcement capabilities.”

“Until fishermen have access to and training in gillnet alternatives, the extinction of the vaquitas is guaranteed.”

dr. Rojas-Bracho added that he has said “several times that vaquitas are very resourceful and that if we stop killing them, they will recover. Mexico has all the ‘ingredients’ for management actions to prevent this species from becoming extinct and, in the long run, to recover.”

Vaquita porpoise in danger of extinction, researchers warn

More information:

L Rojas-Bracho et al, More vaquita porpoises survive than expected, Research into endangered species (2022). L Rojas-Bracho et al, More vaquita porpoises survive than expected,(2022). DOI: 10.3354/esr01197

Provided by the University of St Andrews





