Vaping in school: Teachers’ body urges bag and pocket checks of students

Vaping in schools has gotten so ‘out of control’ that a leading teachers’ organization is begging for pocket checks and bag checks to be imposed on students as they enter the classroom.

A recent survey of 196 Australian schools found that more than 80 percent of secondary schools are aware of students who vape, and 16 percent of parents or guardians give their children e-cigarettes.

The Secretary of the Teachers’ Professional Association of the Secretary of State for Queensland, Tracy Tully, said stricter measures should be taken to deal with the looming health crisis.

“They should do bag checks and bag checks when entering schools. It’s not a privacy issue, the schools just need to adjust their behavior management plans,” Ms Tully said. The courier post.

“These vape tools are very hard to detect, they can be hidden so easily.”

A study by the George Institute for Global Health found that more than half of the students and teachers surveyed believe that vaping has led to a “shift in school culture.”

It revealed that lunch was the most popular time to vape for high school students, with before and after school the preferred times for elementary school kids.

A small number of primary and secondary school respondents reported that students had even vaped in class.

However, bathrooms and sports fields were the two most popular locations for students to vape.

Professor Simone Pettigrew of the George Institute said the research suggested that Australian students have easy access to vapes.

“Our study shows some worrying trends in e-cigarette use in Australian schools – particularly primary schools – that need to be nipped in the bud to prevent future harm,” he said.

It is estimated that around 400,000 Australians now vape, including a tenth of the NSW population aged 16-24, with the number doubling in the past year.

Experts warn that e-cigarettes are actually even more dangerous for teens than smoking cigarettes.

The battery-operated vapes work by heating the liquid inside and producing an aerosol that is then inhaled.

But the vapor — once touted as a safer alternative to cigarettes — is made up of several “carcinogenic” chemicals like heavy metals — even if labeled “nicotine-free.”

Other risks of vaping can include cardiovascular disease and mental illness.

The National Health and Medical Research Council has released a report on e-cigarettes sounding the alarm for the more than two million Aussies who have tried the smoking alternative.

The tests showed that vapes can contain hundreds of dangerous chemicals found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly warned that ‘e-cigarettes cause significant harm’ – making it even more dangerous than traditional tobacco.

“Please discuss this evidence with your children, your cousins, students, players on your soccer or netball team, your siblings – we need that conversation out there,” he said.

“We need these things as barbecue stoppers.”