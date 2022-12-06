Vape mistaken for mobile phone by AI camera, teen girl says in fine fight

<!–

A teen driver insists a “smart camera” in traffic mistook her vape for a cell phone as she fights the $1,078 fine.

Lillian Morrow, 19, was photographed on Brisbane’s Pacific Motorway in August by a newly installed ‘secret’ overhead camera that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect offenses such as mobile phone use by drivers and issue automatic fines on to lay.

Ms Morrow took to social media to express her outrage, claiming that the machine was wrong and that she would challenge the expensive ticket in court, which will also carry four demerits.

‘Hey guys! Does anyone here know how long it takes for a fine to be handed down in court?’ she wrote in a Facebook post.

“I chose to take the case in court almost a month ago, I have not heard anything yet.

“Clearly holding my trusty vape and my phone is on the passenger seat.”

Not everyone was convinced by the photographic evidence.

“Why does it look like there’s a power cord running over your seatbelt all the way to your vape and why is your vape held to the left side of your face?” one skeptic wrote.

Ms Morrow insists the only thing she was holding when the photo was taken was her “trusted vape.”

“I know people who have 2 phones. I think the lanyard has slipped over the seatbelt.’

However, others thought she had a case.

“It looks like a cord, but I think it’s part of her top. If it were a cord you would see it at the bottom. The phone is next to her on the chair, she doesn’t touch it,” one person wrote.

“It seems like a vape to me, when you vape you tend to hold it in your hand and sometimes rest it against your head,” said another.

The 19-year-old is going to court to avoid the hefty $1078 fine and four demerit points

One user said the “smart cameras” now used to detect a wider range of offenses were flawed.

“These AI cameras make mistakes, they are not human and are prone to error just like a human being,” it wrote.

“AI will take a photo that looks like a phone and classify the phone as a device with a SIM card installed, if it has one.

‘You can prove there was no SIM card present, it’s not a phone.

“A lot of people are screwed over by these cameras and they serve no purpose, unlike speed cameras that have been proven to slow people down.”

Opinion under Ms Morrow’s Facebook post was divided over whether the photo proved her innocence

Ms Morrow has called on Queensland’s Department of Main Roads to ‘throw out the ridiculous fine’.

A department spokesperson defended the reliability of the ‘smart cameras’.

“The images from the camera are filtered through artificial intelligence (AI) software,” the spokesperson told the Courier Mail.

“If a potential violation is identified, the image will be reviewed by an authorized TMR officer to determine if a violation has occurred.”

‘Hidden cameras’, so called because their locations are kept secret and moved regularly, have been in operation since July and have pinged hundreds of drivers for using their mobile phones.

Under Queensland law, even resting a mobile phone on any part of your body, such as a mobile phone on your lap, is considered a traffic offence.