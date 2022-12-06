Vanna White says it is ‘depressing’ thinking about the end of her and Pat Sajak’s Wheel Of Fortune

After 40 years on the Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White isn’t ready to say goodbye to the show that made her a household name.

“We’ve been in everyone’s house for 40 years, so it would be weird if someone else flipped my letters,” White said. PEOPLE on Monday.

The TV personality, who has appeared on the long-running game show since its premiere in 1975, has co-hosted with Pat Sajak since 1981.

Long-running: Wheel of Fortune hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak have discussed how their 4-decade at the helm of the iconic game show may soon come to an end

Vanna said, “I think when Merv Griffin chose us both, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us—a brother-sister kind of relationship.”

She added, “And I think that’s kind of what it is. He saw that we would get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.’

In September, the Wheel of Fortune hosted the event, Sajak said ET online that his 41-year career at the helm of the iconic game show is coming to an end soon.

“Looks like I’m going for the show,” revealed Sajak, who has been spinning the wheel for over four decades.

Together until the end: The two co-hosts have discussed their eventual departure from the show, with Sajak saying, “We’ll probably walk out at sunset at the same time.” The duo pictured at the 35th anniversary of the Wheel of Fortune on October 10, 2017 in Orlando, Florida

‘It’s an honor to be in people’s living rooms for so long. People were there to welcome us. We are happy and proud.’

The TV icon, who recently turned 76, said, “In most TV shows by then you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show isn’t going to die.”

His daughter Maggie, 27, celebrated Sajak’s four decades as host of the show last December with a loving throwback of the lucky host looking dashing with a full head of brunette locks.

Flashback: The beloved television personality began hosting the show in 1981 when it first aired on network daytime television; Pictured with co-host Vanna White, 64, in 1983

This comes after Pat echoed similar retirement sentiments in September last year when he shared candidly with Entertainment tonight that: ‘We are certainly closer to the end than to the beginning. I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, “Ooh, what happened to him?”‘

Sajak’s 40-year attendance record with Wheel of Fortune is nearly flawless, with the devoted host missing just three weeks in November 2019 to undergo emergency intestinal surgery.

While Sajak was recovering, White, 65, stepped in to take over hosting duties.

“We’ve been together for like 38 years and he’s like my brother,” White told ET in 2021.

‘He’s funny. I mean, we could finish each other’s sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well.’

The Wheel: An estimated 26 million viewers tune into Wheel of Fortune every week

Last January, Sajak told me Access to Hollywood“We’ll probably run off into the sunset at the same time.”

And while talking to Entertainment tonight in September, Sajak revealed that he would like to leave the stage in the next 10 years.

“We are certainly closer to the end than to the beginning. I like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, “Ooh, what happened to him?” I wouldn’t bet that we’ll see us in about ten years, I’d say.’