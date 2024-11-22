Vanessa Williams turns heads in a vibrant blue ruched gown as she steps out in London for the Royal Variety Show

Vanessa Williams turned heads in a vibrant blue ruched dress as she stepped out in London for the Royal Variety Show.

The Ugly Betty star, 61, was among the celebrities who attended the star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

She has been in London since last month following the premiere of her new musical Devil Wears Prada, where she plays the iconic character Miranda Priestly.

The annual Royal Variety Show will see a host of famous faces and the winner of Britain’s Got Talent perform in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla and will air on UK television next month.

Vanessa looked ageless in a royal blue one-shoulder dress with ruffles and a flowy train.

She paired the glamorous dress with a small turquoise satin clutch and a statement pair of jeweled earrings.

Vanessa completed the look by flipping her golden locks into a half-up, half-down hairstyle, leaving her bangs falling to frame her face.

She was joined on the red carpet by her Devil Wears Prada co-star, Laurence Olivier Award-winning British singer Matt Henry.

Amanda Holden, 52, and her TV husband Alan Carr, 48, have teamed up this year to present the long-awaited show.

The duo has conquered viewers with their two documentary series Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job and Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job, the latter recently renewed for a third season.

Their fun dynamic is a hit with fans, who love the TV personalities separately, but even more as a couple.

Alan said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been asked to return to present the Royal Variety Performance so soon. What a compliment and honour!

‘Being able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me.

“If I have half the fun I had three years ago, then we’re all in for a real treat.”

Amanda said: “It is truly a great honor to host the Royal Variety Performance this year.” I’m still pinching myself!

“This is my dream job and Alan is a true friend. We are already bursting with ideas and enthusiasm. It will be a very fun night!

“I have worked on Britain’s Got Talent for 18 years and feel very proud to see all of our winners perform for the Royal Family.

‘This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let’s do it!’

Sydnie was the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent and will be accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra for her award-winning performance.

Elton John and David Furnish will sing a song from their new musical The Devil Wears Prada, along with Vanessa Williams and the rest of the cast.

There will also be an exclusive medley from Cameron Mackintosh’s production of the much-loved musical Oliver! and a performance by the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Starlight Express.

Taking to the stage will be this year’s Eurovision winner Nemo, triple Brit Award winner James Bay and disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will perform her latest hit and much-loved classic Murder on The Dance Floor.

Amanda Holden, 53, and her TV husband Alan Carr, 48, have teamed up this year to present the long-awaited show.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas radiated elegance in a strapless silver sequin dress before her performance.

America’s world-class magicians and comedy duo Penn and Teller will fly in especially for the show, plus host and magician Stephen Mulhern will wow royalty with tricks and illusions.

Cirque Du Soleil will present a world exclusive of its ‘O’ show in Las Vegas, and the English National Ballet will perform ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ from its Christmas production of ‘Nutcracker’.

Ellie Taylor of Ted Lasso fame and political comedian Matt Forde will present a comedy round-up of the year, alongside writer and comedian Scott Bennett and Scottish comedian Larry Dean.

Lorraine Kelly will be making a very special appearance on this year’s show with her Change and Check choir led by iconic singing star Marti Pellow and some surprise special guests.

The choir, made up of women who detected their breast cancer through Lorraine’s campaign, will perform Love Is All Around.

The team behind the smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong will release a sneak peek and first public performance of their hilarious new West End show, The Comedy About Spies, coming to the West End next year.

And American actress and singer Marisha Wallace will perform a spectacular number and will also lead this year’s National Anthem accompanied by the Welsh Guards Band’s Fanfare Trumpeters.

The 2024 Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast on television over the Christmas and New Year holidays.