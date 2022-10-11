Vanessa Redgrave is joined by daughter Joely Richardson and granddaughter Daisy Bevan

Three generations of the legendary acting dynasty Redgrave came to the Roksanda SS23 show during Frieze London on Tuesday.

Oscar-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave, 85, was joined by her daughter Joely, 57, Richardson, and granddaughter Daisy Bevan, 30, at the Serpentine Gallery for the fashion event.

Daisy cut a chic figure in a beige and green trendy trench coat which she combined with black trousers and brogues.

Family: Daisy Bevan was joined on Tuesday by her chic mother Joely Richardson and grandmother Vanessa Redgrave at the Roksanda SS23 show at Frieze London on Tuesday

She wore her dark brown locks in her curly style and opted for natural makeup as she posed for photos with her family.

Joely dressed perfectly for the fall weather in a navy turtleneck with pink and yellow stripes on it, paired with plain pants and brown boots.

Vanessa wore a neat gray coat, beige chinos and comfortable sneakers.

Pose: The three generations, 30, 57 and 85 respectively, all looked incredibly stylish for the event as they all posed together as a trio

Joely got the pulse racing in the early 1990s with steamy scenes in DH Lawrence’s on-screen version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover—long before the “intimacy coordinators” trend hit the set.

Now returning in a Netflix reboot of the classic, she has said she supports its use on movies and TV sets these days to protect actresses who appear in sex scenes.

Richardson, who played frustrated Lady Chatterley, was seen in the BBC series in 1993 with Sean Bean as gamekeeper Mellors.

Beautiful in pink! English socialite Alice Naylor-Leyland attends the Roksanda SS23 show

Bright: Sophia Nomvete wore a puffy neon yellow dress for the London event

Last month, Bean suggested that intimacy coordinators are “ruining the spontaneity of sex scenes,” but in an interview with You magazine, Richardson said she’s “very happy for this generation that there are systems in place to protect actresses.”

She adds, “I can’t say it was offensive in my case at the time, although there were personality conflicts.

But I loved Ken [Russell, the film director]. He was crazy, brilliant and chaotic.’

Richardson, 57, plays the frumpy Mrs Bolton in the new version and tells you she now feels “comfortable” away from starring roles, and embraced her new role.

Stylish look: Sarah Mikaela and Jiawa Liu posed together at the event

Beauty: Host June Sarpong wore a gorgeous pink dress and looked great for the event

Unbelievable: Vogue’s Deborah Ababio wore a neon green dress tied at the waist for the show

Fashion: Golda Rosheuvel, Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson, Daisy Bevan, Sophia Nomvete and Emma Thompson sat in the front row

Edgy: Blogger Sarah Mikaela wore a black leather jacket and sunglasses for the show

The actress almost became a tennis player as a teenager, but as part of the Redgrave dynasty — her mother is the award-winning Vanessa — her lot was stage and screen.

She admits she was more of a daddy’s girl and is proud of her late father, director Tony Richardson, who won an Oscar for the 1964 film Tom Jones.

He divorced Vanessa in 1967 and later revealed that he was bisexual. He died of complications from AIDS in 1991 at the age of 63.

Joely reveals: “I don’t think my dad’s side has ever been mentioned in an interview in the decades I’ve been doing this. It’s always the Redgraves. I’m a Richardson!’

Quirky: Sumayya Vally turned heads in a puffy, light dress with a huge hood

Fall: There were plenty of other stylish attendees at the event

All Black: Arch Hades attends the Roksanda SS23 show sponsored by Noble Panacea

Here for the show: Sumayya Vally and Sinead Burke also posed together

Keeping warm: June later wore a long white coat over her pink dress

Friends: June Sarpong and Sinead Burke posed together before watching the runway show

Outfit: Sinead looked gorgeous in a bright orange dress and nude shoes

Green: Ashley Adjaye also wore a bright dress as she beamed for the cameras

Wow! The show featured bright outfits and huge dresses

Nice: a model wore a flowing red dress

Runway: Other looks were silk dresses with ruffle details

Outside: The show was held in a London park

Outfits: The designs shown were bright and varied

Strutting their stuff: the models worked their magic on the runway

Important: Launched during London Fashion Week 2005 with critical claim, Roksanda is the eponymous label of Serbian designer Roksanda Ilincic

Silk: this model wore a beautiful purple dress