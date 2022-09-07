Vanessa Kirby wows in a sheer feathered dress with Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman at The Son premiere

Vanessa Kirby shone in a semi-sheer feathered gown as she walked to the world premiere of The Son at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actress, 34, looked sensational as she was joined by her co-stars Laura Dern, 55, and Hugh Jackman, 53, as they walked the red carpet in the Italian city.

In the upcoming drama directed by Florian Zellar, Laura and Hugh star as a divorced couple, who share a teenage son played by Zen McGrath.

Vanessa, who stars as Beth, Hugh’s new wife, looked simply sensational in the stunning number which was embellished with metallic details.

She wore her blonde locks in a sleek style tucked neatly behind her ears and completed her look with a deep red lipstick.

Laura shone in a weary dress with heavy sequins, a matching cropped jacket and metallic stiletto heels.

Her golden locks were styled in tousled waves and she chose to enhance her ensemble with a selection of silver bangles.

Hugh looked as neat as ever in a soft black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and satin dickie bow tie.

The actor was joined by his 26-year-old wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, as they shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Elsewhere, model Sara Sampaio, 31, sparkled in a sequin dress with a thigh-high split and cut-out back.

She was joined by fellow model Jasmine Sanders who turned heads in an intoxicating cape-style long-sleeved dress.

The new film, The Son, is based on Florian Zeller’s 2018 play of the same name and acts as a prequel to the 2020 film The Father.

Directed by Zeller himself, it focuses on 17-year-old Nicholas, played by Zen McGrath, who moves in with his father Peter (Jackman) and Peter’s new partner Beth, played by Vanessa.

Juggling life as a new father and a new job in Washington, Peter Nicholas tries to offer the same parental relationship that his own father denied him, and loses sight of how to hold onto his son in the presenter.

Anthony Hopkins will also reprise his role as Anthony from The Father, a role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Paris-born Zeller, 43, is a respected novelist and playwright, who is married to his older compatriot Marine Delterme, 52, an ex-model, actress and sculptor.

Zeller’s 2012 play The Father was considered the most acclaimed play of the past decade.

His 2020 sequel of the same name, starring Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the lead roles, received critical acclaim from critics at the time.