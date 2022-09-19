Vanessa Kirby sparks rumours she’s dating Paul Rabil as they’re spotted in New York

Vanessa Kirby has been rumored to be dating lacrosse player Paul Rabil after the pair were spotted together in New York on Saturday.

The Crown actress, 34, was seen leaving a hotel with Eiza Gonzalez’s ex in the Big Apple.

Vanessa looked chic in high-waisted pants and a beige jacket as she stepped out with Paul, 36.

Do you want to tell us something? Vanessa Kirby sparked rumors that she’s dating Eiza Gonzalez’s ex Paul Rabil this week as the couple left a New York hotel together on Saturday.

She paired the look with a floral print crop top, brown leather boots, a Valentino handbag and chic cat-eye sunglasses.

The blonde wore her hair out and around her shoulders and light makeup.

Meanwhile, Paul, co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League, kept it simple in black jeans and a matching T-shirt.

Before flying to New York, Vanessa was in Venice for the 79th annual film festival.

The Crown star recently received critical acclaim for her performance in 2020’s Pieces Of A Woman.

In April, Vanessa was linked to Christopher Abbott after the pair were spotted enjoying a drink at a trendy bar in London’s Soho.

The couple, who met while playing a married couple in the 19th century romantic drama The World To Come in 2020, were in deep conversation at Ducksoup.

An onlooker said the stars “looked super comfortable in each other’s company” as they sipped wine and chatted for a few hours at a table outside.

Vanessa previously dated Callum Turner after they starred in 2014’s Queen And Country. They got back together a year later, but broke up in 2020, blaming busy schedules for their split.

Meanwhile, it was reported in December by Just Jared that Paul broke up with actress Eiza Gonzalez, 32, after dating for seven months.

The source said: ‘The split happened a few weeks ago and it wasn’t ugly at all. Their work schedules just didn’t match and it put a strain on their relationship. They’ll stay friends!’

