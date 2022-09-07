Vanessa Kirby flaunts her incredible figure in a red bralet at The Son photocall in Venice

She will grace the red carpet for the premiere of her film The Son.

So it was no surprise that Vanessa Kirby stole the show at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, wearing a red Valentino Couture ensemble during the photocall for her film The Son.

The actress, 34, showed off every inch of her incredible figure in a red bralet and a matching thigh-split skirt adorned with roses as she joined her co-stars Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman at the pre-premiere event.

Arriving at Hotel Excelsior, Vanessa caught the eye in her bold red bralet with oversized rose details, paired with a matching skirt.

The Crown star paired her look with a matching scarlet trench coat and chic cat-eye sunglasses as she posed with her co-stars at the event.

Styling her blonde locks in a sleek poker-straight style, Vanessa turned heads with her all-red ensemble, setting the stage for another glamorous look at The Son’s premiere later in the day.

Vanessa’s role in the film comes after her critically acclaimed performance in 2020’s Pieces Of A Woman, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

She joins stars Hugh and Laura in their new drama The Son, which is based on Florian Zeller’s 2018 play of the same name, and acts as a prequel to the 2020 film The Father.

Directed by Zeller himself, the film centers on 17-year-old Nicholas (played by Zen McGrath) moving in with his father Peter (Hugh) and Peter’s new partner Beth (Vanessa).

There they are! Vanessa joined the movie stars (LR) Iain Canning, director Zen McGrath, Laura Dern, director Florian Zeller, Hugh Jackman and Joanna Laurie

Juggling life as a new father and a new job in Washington, Peter Nicholas tries to offer the same parental relationship that his own father denied him, and loses sight of how to hold onto his son in the presenter.

Anthony Hopkins will also reprise his role as Anthony from The Father, a role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Paris-born Zeller, 43, is a respected novelist and playwright, who is married to his older compatriot Marine Delterme, 52, an ex-model, actress and sculptor.

Zeller’s 2012 play “The Father” was considered the most acclaimed play of the past decade. His 2020 sequel of the same name, starring Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the lead roles, received critical acclaim from critics at the time.

Anticipated: The Son is based on the play of the same name and acts as a prequel to the 2020 film The Father

Vanessa’s latest role is Napoleon’s wife, Josephine, in a drama for Apple TV+, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The filming of the production, which shows Napoleon’s rise to power through his hot and cold relationship with his adulterous wife, took place in London.

The Apple TV production, directed by Ridley Scott, describes Napoleon’s rise to power through the hot and cold relationship he had with his adulterous wife.

The new movie, simply called Napoleon, is expected to feature a host of raunchy scenes when it releases early next year.

Tense: In it, Hugh plays a father who tries to right his past mistakes by mending his relationship with his son Nicholas.

Ridley said, “Napoleon is a man who has always fascinated me. He came out of nowhere to rule everything, but in the meantime waged a romantic war with his adulterous wife.

“He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn’t, he conquered the world to destroy her. And in doing so he destroyed himself.’

Vanessa was cast after Killing Eve star Jodie Comer had to withdraw when shooting was postponed due to the coronavirus.