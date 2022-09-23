Vanessa Hudgens turns heads in an all-black outfit as she steps out in Milan

Vanessa Hudgens rocked a sleek all-black ensemble paired with white heels while stepping out during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

The 33-year-old actress shows off her slim physique in shimmering loose pants, a button-down top and a long trench coat.

She accessorized her fashionable look with matching sunglasses and small gold cross earrings with her hair up in a bun.

This sighting comes after she was spotted in NYC earlier this week at the Hudgens attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits event in New York City.

The star looked in shape as she modeled a bandeau top.

The High School Musical alumni are in a new phase of her life where she finds boundaries sexy and embraces the confidence not to give a “f**k” about what doesn’t serve her, she told Nylon magazine as she posed for the cover.

‘I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘F**k anyone who doesn’t f**k with me,’ said Vanessa confidently.

‘You f**k with me or not; it’s cool with me anyway. But I f**k with myself, so that’s all that matters,” she added.

The Princess Switch star doesn’t hold back and does what she wants, respectively.

“I’m honestly the most free-spirited control freak you’ll ever meet,” she said.

Hudgens could see himself hosting a talk show.

“I love what Kelly Clarkson does. It would be so nice to have a show where I can have a band and sing things, where I talk to people about things that I’m interested in and they’re professional at,” she said.

About the City: This comes after she attended the Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails in New York City on September 18

Adding, “That would be nice for when I have kids and want to stay in one place and be closest to a 9 to 5. It’s either that or being on Broadway.’

She was named as a celebrity ambassador for BetMGM on Thursday and will appear in upcoming campaigns for the sports betting operator.

“Vanessa Hudgens is exceptionally gifted and will play a key role in BetMGM’s continued evolution as an entertainment company,” Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer, said in a statement.