Vanessa Hudgens looks toned as she models a bra top and skirt for Kate Hudson’s Fabletics

She has become known for showing off her gorgeous figure in various social media posts.

And on Friday, Vanessa Hudgens showed off her impeccable form in a series of promotional images for her new collaboration with Fabletics – which is partially owned by Kate Hudson – which was shared on her Instagram account.

The 33-year-old artist also left a short message in the caption of her post, describing the photos as “an autumn vibe.”

Good stuff! Vanessa Hudgens showed off her impeccable form in a series of promotional images for her new collaboration with Fabletics shared on her Instagram account on Friday.

Hudgens wore a purple-and-green bralette that prominently showed off her toned stomach as she posed for the photos.

The Disney Channel alum also rocked a high-waisted vegan leather miniskirt and a matching jacket during the photo shoot.

The Spring Breakers actress wore a pair of platform shoes that gave her outfit an extra wow factor.

Her gorgeous dark brown hair hung loose during the shoot and fell to the nape of her neck.

Well-dressed: Hudgens wore a purple-and-green bralette that prominently showed off her toned stomach as she posed for the photos

To keep it consistent: The Disney Channel alum also rocked a high-waisted vegan leather miniskirt and a matching jacket during the photo shoot.

Hudgens previously announced that she will be collaborating with Fabletics last September.

The athleisure performer’s collection includes various tank tops, mini dresses and leggings.

The actress has also served as a spokesperson for her partnership with the brand.

Major venture: Hudgens previously announced that she would partner with Fabletics last September

Hudgens spoke about her clothing during an interview with Peoplewhere she indicated she plans to release the offering during the fall season.

“The whole inspiration behind it was the creepy seasonal vibe,” she explained.

The High School Musical franchise also noted that the offerings were inspired by the fashion trends of the 1990s.

Intentionally: Hudgens spoke about her clothing during an interview with People, in which she indicated that she planned to release the offering during the fall season

Take notes: The High School Musical franchise star also noted that the offerings were inspired by the fashion trends of the 1990s

“I just love those days so much, like Clueless. Cher’s costumes were so iconic, and there’s a way to incorporate that into your active lifestyle,” she said.

Hudgens went on to talk about how the items were designed to both accentuate the wearer’s shape and hold up well in the gym.

“I think this collection does a really good job of keeping it functional, but also very cute and easy to wear, and you can express yourself with it.”