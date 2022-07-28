Vanessa Hudgens looks sensational in a multi-coloured skimpy bikini in Italy

Advertisement

She experienced it in Mexico as part of her boyfriend’s bachelorette party.

And Vanessa Hudgens continued the holiday as she flew to Italy on Wednesday and took a dip in the sea.

The actress, 33, looked sensational in a colorful skimpy bikini when she was joined by her sister Stella, 26, in the seaside town of Forte dei Marmi.

Vanessa’s multicolored swimwear consisted of a balconette bra top and hipster bottoms.

She pulled her raven black locks back into a sleek, low bun and shielded her eyes with rectangular Prada sunglasses.

The High School Musical star completed her beach look with a diamond belly button ring and a striking gold necklace.

Vanessa appeared to be makeup-free as she showed off her gym-honed physique during the sun-filled outing.

Her look-a-like sister Stella opted for a blue tie due bikini with a semi-sheer matching turquoise sarong around her waist.

She also wore matching Prada sunglasses and pulled her hair back from her face.

Their Italian getaway comes as Vanessa landed in Mexico last week to celebrate Sarah Hyland’s upcoming wedding to Wells Adams.

Since their arrival, Vanessa and the rest of Sarah’s bridal party have been able to document the lavish journey on their Instagram pages.

The star shared an adorable video of herself, some of the other bridesmaids and Sarah dancing around on a boat as part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Vanessa showed off her enviable frame in the black one-piece swimsuit with a white BRIDESMAID motif.

She went all out for the clip — which was posted to GG’s account, and brunette Vanessa added a pair of large hoop earrings and oversized glasses.

Showing off her dancer moves, the performer let go as she swung her hair around as they sailed through the majestic waters.

The High School Musical star later covered her chocolate locks with a cream scarf with red motifs and navy stripes as she looked around the ship with a friend.

Sarah, 31, caused a storm in a white bathing suit that read BRIDE on the chest, which she layered under a sheer maxi skirt with diamond embellishments.

Sarah’s wedding to Wells has been postponed multiple times due to COVID-19.

But this year, the couple finally tied the knot and last month Sarah and Wells were honored at their bachelorette party.