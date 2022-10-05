Vanessa Hudgens looks ready to workout in revealing crop top and matching yoga pants from Fabletics

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her gym-honed physique as she modeled her new Fabletics collaboration on Tuesday.

The former Disney Channel star, 33, looked stunning in a revealing silver crop top and matching yoga pants.

She jumped around on a large silver exercise ball, leaning all the way back in one go as she jumped onto it in another.

The Bad Boys for Life actress tied her hair in a long, thick braid that hit the middle of her back.

She added a pair of simple white sneakers to the look and paired it with thin black sunglasses in one photo.

Hudgens seemed to be having the time of her life in the photos, flashing a bright white smile and moving so fast that her body became streaky in the photos.

The California native captioned the series of photos: ‘Of course I love this set lol [heart with an arrow through it emoji] Buy my favorite @fabletics set from my latest #VanessaxFabletics collection and get 2 for $24 bottoms + up to 80% off when you become a VIP.’

Hudgens took to her Instagram story to share even more of her new collaboration with Fabletics, showing off her impressive chest in a multicolored bra she wore under a vegan leather jacket.

She added a matching skirt to the look and used an in-app filter that put bat-shaped sunglasses over her eyes.

The High School Musical star spoke to People about her most recent collaboration with the activewear brand in an interview published on Friday, September 30.

‘This is like crawling into the night. I am a witch. I’m like, I just want to vibe!’ she told the outlet. “It comes from the same free-spirited approach I have with life.”

She also told People that the collection is seasonal, embodying the shift from summer to fall.

The Princess Switch actress continued, “The whole inspiration behind it was the haunted seasonal atmosphere.”

Hudgens said comfort was important to her in creating this collaboration. She explained that the COVID-19 pandemic made her appreciate fabrics that “feel good on your body.” She looked to fashion from the nineties as a source of inspiration.

“I just love that time so much, like Clueless,” she explained. Cher’s costumes were so iconic, and there’s a way to incorporate that into your active lifestyle. I think this collection does a really good job of keeping it functional, but also very cute and easy to wear, and you can express yourself through it.”

She also called Fabletics a great partner, emphasizing the reasonable price of the merchandise.

“It’s accessible and they’re just great to work with,” said the Beastly actress. “Being active is such a big part of my life, and it’s just a lot of fun doing it with people who are passionate about it and super supportive.”

The athletic crop top and yoga pants combo she posted on Instagram on Tuesday costs about $120 for non-site members. The vegan leather skirt costs about $65.