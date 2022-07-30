Vanessa Hudgens, Izabel Goulart and Nathalie Emmanuel stun at gala in Capri

Vanessa Hudgens, Izabel Goulart and Nathalie Emmanuel led the way at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​event in Capri on Saturday night.

The actress, 33, cut a stunning figure in a strapless bronze gown, with a dramatic statement train at La Certosa di San Giacomo.

Vanessa bolstered her petite frame with a pair of sky-high metallic heels, while accessorizing with a striking diamond necklace.

The alum from the High School Musical wore her dark brown locks off her pretty face and opted for a glamorous layer of makeup.

Vanessa wore a gold Cartier love bracelet and a huge ring on her manicured hands, which followed her metallic theme.

She was joined at the bash by Game Of Thrones star Nathalie, 33, who looked amazing in a pretty purple dress.

Nathalie’s standout number featured silk panels and sections of semi-sheer chiffon fabric, exposing her tinted pins.

The former Hollyoaks actress wore a pair of stylish bronze heels and a matching clutch bag.

She wore her cropped hair in natural curls and opted for a radiant layer of makeup, which complemented her purple dress.

Equally glamorous was Brazilian model Izabel, 37, who opted for a form-fitting white dress with gold and silver sequins.

Ed Westwick and his girlfriend Amy Jackson were also present as they continued their stay on the Italian island.

Amy, 30, cut a glamorous figure in a deep-covering white dress with a dangerously high thigh that slid into her leg.

She wore diamond jewelry and wore her dark brown locks in a bouncy style.

Her actor beau, 35, opted for a edgier look as he wore a semi-sheer black shirt under a black double-breasted suit with a rose motif on the lapel.

Sexy: Frida Aasen looked amazing in a white dress with a shiny silver panel

Glam: Hofit Golan looked stunning in a turquoise dress with tulle skirt

Dazzling: Czech model Karolina Kurkova stood out in a sequined dress