Vanessa Hudgens is red hot in a skimpy scarlet bikini while in Mexico

She is currently living in Mexico as part of her boyfriend Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party.

And Vanessa Hudgens looked like the ultimate bikini babe as she posed on the beach in a tiny red two-piece.

The High School Musical alum, 33, shared the sizzling snaps with her nearly 47 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Bikini Babe: She is currently living in Mexico as part of her boyfriend Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party. And Vanessa Hudgens looked like the ultimate bikini babe as she posed on the beach in a tiny red two-piece

Vanessa’s skimpy bathing suit came in a bright cherry red hue and consisted of a pair of high-cut bottoms and an underwire bikini top.

It had accents of silver hardware on the bikini straps and between the plunging neckline.

Vanessa completed her beach look with a diamond belly button ring, a gold anklet and a matching tennis bracelet.

Her curly strands of raven were swept up in a claw clip and she stared at the camera from behind a pair of futuristic cateye screens.

Social Butterfly: The High School Musical alumnus, 33, shared the sizzling snaps with her nearly 47 million Instagram followers on Tuesday

Red hot! Vanessa’s skimpy swimsuit came in a bright cherry red hue and consisted of a pair of leggy bottoms and an underwire bikini top

The Princess Switch actress appeared to be makeup-free as she showed off her gym-honed physique in all its glory.

She posed between two large moss-covered rocks as water poured over the sand below.

Vanessa had placed one hand on each rock for one click, before placing one of her hands in her hair for another.

She also added an adorable photo of herself sticking her tongue out for the camera while kneeling closer to the water.

Hot stuff: Last week, Vanessa showed off her enviable frame in a black “bridesmaid” swimsuit as she partied on a boat at Hyland’s bachelorette party in Mexico

Peachy: The actress made hearts beat faster when she showed off her toned butt while enjoying a pre-wedding boat party

“Nature just makes everything better,” wrote the Sneaker Night singer, who landed in Mexico last week to celebrate Sarah’s upcoming wedding to Wells Adams.

Since her arrival, Vanessa and the rest of Sarah’s bridal party have documented the lavish journey on their Instagram pages.

Last week, Vanessa shared an adorable video of herself, some of the other bridesmaids and Sarah dancing around on a boat as part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Vanessa showed off her enviable frame in the black one-piece swimsuit with a white BRIDESMAID motif.

The brunette, Vanessa, went all out for the clip — which was posted to GG’s account — adding a pair of large hoop earrings and oversized glasses.

Here comes the bride: Sarah, 31, caused a storm in a white bathing suit that read BRIDE on the chest, which she layered under a sheer maxi skirt with diamond embellishments.

Hands in the air: the good friends showed different dance moves in the clip

Showing off her dancer moves, the performer let go as she swung her hair around as they sailed through the majestic waters.

The High School Musical star later covered her chocolate locks with a cream scarf with red motifs and navy stripes as she looked around the ship with a friend.

Sarah, 31, caused a storm in a white bathing suit that read BRIDE on the chest, which she layered under a sheer maxi skirt with diamond embellishments.

The Modern Family star frames her face in pink heart-shaped sunglasses as her brown locks tumbled in curls over her shoulder.

Sarah’s wedding to Wells has been postponed multiple times due to COVID-19.

Here Comes The Girls: Vanessa and GG Made Sarah Throw the Best Bachelorette Party Ever While Dancing All Day

Girls on tour: The trio danced and laughed as they clung to the boat for Sarah’s big day

But this year, the couple finally tied the knot and last month Sarah and Wells were honored at their bachelorette party.

Earlier this year, Wells joked about running away with Sarah if their wedding is postponed again.

“Listen, we’ve postponed it two years in a row. If anything crazy happens this year, we’ll just go to Vegas in powder blue suits and knock it out,” Wells told ET Canada.

He added: “I’m not sure we can wait another year. We will see. Who knows what will happen.’

Wells and Sarah planned to get married in August 2020 and have changed their wedding date a few times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They started dating in 2017 and got engaged in Fiji in July 2019.

Engaged: Sarah and Wells Adams planned to get married in August 2020 and have changed their wedding date a few times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (pictured in May 2022)

Speaking to People, Sarah said she quickly jumped into wedding planning mode after they got engaged.

‘Where we stayed’ [in Fiji] didn’t have much WiFi, so later that night I had a panic attack like, ‘I need Pinterest to look at wedding stuff!’ she told People shortly after the proposal.

Wells said, ‘I thought you wanted a long engagement!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don’t know who I’ve turned into!”

While Sarah eventually toned down the wedding planning, she compared herself to Monica Gellar from Friends in preparing her special day.

“I bought wedding magazines and cut out things I like visually to make vision boards,” she told the publication. ‘I’m trying to put together my map, trying to figure out what we want, DJ, band, both, who knows? I’m like Monica from Friends!’