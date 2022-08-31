Vanessa Hudgens is a cowgirl in throwback photos from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

<!–

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens takes a trip down memory lane.

The 33-year-old former Disney actress posted throwback photos to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the series of images, the beauty looked stunning in a plaid jacket over a baby blue mini dress paired with a brown cowgirl hat, along with a toothpick stuck between her teeth. She captioned the post, ‘Howdy! throwback to hosting my first award show @mtv.”

The young star channeled her inner cowgirl as she posed in a bathroom while a hand dryer can be seen in the background.

Many fans loved her throwback photos and one fan said, ‘God, you’re the prettiest girl ever so beautiful, so sexy.’

Many fans simply put heart-to-fire emojis on her comments.

Recently, the former Disney star was a bridesmaid in her friend Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams.

“@sarahhyland ✨ you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride,” Hudgens wrote in her Instagram caption.

“Words cannot express how happy I am for you. I am so proud to be your girlfriend and bridesmaid. I will love you forever.

‘Congratulations on closing the deal with the love of your life @wellsadams ️️ what a man. What a wedding. What a life. ✨, she wrote the event on her Instagram last weekend.

Hyland responded to her friend’s message, saying “I love and appreciate you more than you know” with a series of heart eyes emojis.

Hudgens will continue to use her platform for good.

By partnering with No Kid Hungry, Hudgens and her Caliwater brand are doing their best to ensure that children across the country remain well-nourished, even as the country continues to struggle with the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

“We really wanted to make sure we gave something back when we were even talking about starting a business together,” says Hudgens, who has a new summer flavor in the works.

“They’re an organization that I just love, and I think through the pandemic, [it] was really difficult for many families. No Kid Hungry has done such an amazing job feeding the kids three times a day.”