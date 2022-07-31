Vanessa Hudgens dazzles in gold Michael Kors gown as she shares glam shots from Capri UNICEF gala 

Vanessa Hudgens shared several glamorous snaps on her Instagram account on Saturday.

In the photos, the 33-year-old performer rocked a striking outfit as he attended a charity event for Unicef ​​that took place Saturday night in Capri, Italy.

The actress also wrote a short message to express that she especially enjoyed being “all dressed up for a special evening.”

Oo La La! Vanessa Hudgens shared several glamorous snaps on her Instagram account on Saturday

Hudgens wore a sparkly light orange dress that showed off her sculpted arms and legs in the photos.

The Disney Channel alum’s outfit also included a long cape that gave her look a little extra pop for the evening.

The Spring Breakers actress wore a sparkly necklace and a beautiful set of earrings.

She was rocking a reflective pair of high-heeled silver shoes, and her typically pretty wavy dark brown hair was styled tight against her head.

All Dressed Up: Hudgens wore a sparkly light orange dress that showed off her sculpted arms and legs in the photos

Hudgens was also joined by her younger sister, Stella, at the charity event.

The social media personality rocked a red sequined dress that fit her physique tight while accompanying her older sibling.

The influencer added elements of darkness to her look with a pair of jet black high heels and a matching purse.

Her beautiful dark brown locks were partially tied back, although several strands ran down the sides of her face.

Good company: Hudgens was also joined by her younger sister, Stella, at the charity event

Hudgens also made it a point to thank Michael Kors for making her a custom dress in the caption of her post.

The actress also took a selfie with the famous designer as they enjoyed themselves at the event.

The 62-year-old designer kept it relatively casual, as he wore a black t-shirt and aviator-style sunglasses during the charity function.

While the artist appeared to be having a good time at the event, she is also currently working on the upcoming movie Downtown Owl.

Stylish: The social media personality rocked a red sequined dress that closely matched her physique while accompanying her older sibling

The film is based on Chuck Klosterman’s novel of the same name, which was published in 2008.

The film is about the lives of three residents of a South Dakota town whose lives are deeply affected by the onset of a severe winter storm.

Henry Golding, Lily Rabe and Ed Harris will also appear in the feature.

Shooting for the feature film was completed earlier this year and the release date has not yet been announced to the public.