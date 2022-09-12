Vanessa Hudgens channels her inner ‘it girl’ for Nylon: ‘F**k anyone who doesn’t f**k with me’

Vanessa Hudgens is in a new phase of her life where she finds boundaries sexy and embraces the confidence to not give a f**k for what doesn’t serve her.

The 33-year-old triple threat stripped down to her skivvies for the latest issue of Nylon and opened up about her journey to truly love herself.

With a successful Netflix holiday franchise, new red carpet appearances and a critically acclaimed role in Tick, Tick…Boom, the actress is in the throes of a “Hudgensaissance,” according to the magazine.

“I’m at that point now where I’m like, ‘F**k anyone who doesn’t f**k with me,'” Vanessa said confidently to the magazine.

‘You f**k with me or not; it’s cool with me anyway. But I f**k with myself, so that’s all that matters,” she added.

Hudgens’ unbreakable confidence drips from the pages of her sultry, 60s-inspired magazine shoot.

On the cover, the actress reclines on a Barbie dream house lounge chair with a retro pink television.

She lays on the pillows wearing a retro bubblegum pink matching set, small rhinestone sunglasses and a pink print scarf tied around her raven black locks.

The effect is very much an old Hollywood screen siren on her day off.

That vintage pink theme is carried through the photos with boudoir snaps on oversized tufted beds.

Vanessa shows off her slim physique in silk blouses and a bra during a ‘get ready’ shot where her hair is wrapped in a pink terry cloth towel.

“I’m honestly the most free-spirited control freak you’ll ever meet,” Hudgens joked in the interview.

“I woke up when I was 27 and said, ‘I have no idea who I am, what I want or what I stand for,’ she revealed. “I realized how much of myself I was giving away to others, when I was actually giving away and eliminating bits of myself. As you get older, the boundaries are sexier.’

The star has been on a journey of self-discovery and embarked on something called “shadow therapy” that forced her to face the ugly and uncomfortable parts of herself.

She thought, ‘What are the things I don’t really like about myself? What am I putting on a mask for?’

As a result, the lead actress came out more grounded with a sense of who she is and what she wants. That revelation coincided with a revival in her career.

“I believe in divine timing, and for whatever reason, I wasn’t supposed to be in that place sooner,” Hudgens said. “I’m so grateful to have it later in life because I’m more comfortable with who I am as a person.”

Currently. Vanessa is happily dating a pro athlete she met during an A-list Zoom meditation group hosted by her former Disney Channel alumnus Joe Jonas.

However, she keeps her relationship mostly out of the limelight. “The public sees so little. I’ve also been in two very long, life-changing relationships and no one really knows what happened but me.”