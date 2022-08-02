Vanessa Hudgens brightens up the day in a hot pink bikini showcasing toned abs on a trip to Italy

Vanesa Hudgens sparkled in a vibrant pink swimsuit as she soaked up the sun before a boat day in Italy in photos she shared Monday.

The actress, 33, uploaded a series of gorgeous photos of herself posing in her striking swimsuit. Her younger sister, 26-year-old Stella, also participated.

The High School Musical alumna recently attended a charity event in Capri to raise money for affected children in Ukraine and Syria.

Stunning: Vanessa Hudgens, 33, flaunted her summer body in a hot pink bikini in photos posted Monday showing her enjoying her time by the water in Italy

The singer took a moment to pose next to the blue water in a hot pink two piece swimsuit, showing off her toned abs and slim waist.

She crossed her arms above her hand and pointed her right foot out in front of her. To accentuate her summery look, the beauty added a dainty anklet along with a bracelet on her left wrist.

Vanessa put on square black-framed sunglasses as she lazed under the hot sun.

To complete her gorgeous ensemble, she added a gold chain with a large embellishment.

Summer mode on: The High School Musical alum was seen relaxing on a comfortable chair with a glass of wine in her hand

In her second picture in the series, the actress was seen spending some time under the sun sipping a glass of fine wine.

In another instant, her younger sister joined her. Stella followed in her sister’s footsteps and also donned a brightly colored swimsuit made of the same material.

She wore a two piece neon yellow bikini as she posed for an impromptu photo shoot with Vanessa.

Twinning: Both Vanessa and her sister Stella wore the same swimsuit style, but in different vibrant colors for their day out on the water in Italy

Cool off: To cool off in the warm weather, Vanessa took a much needed dip in the blue water

At some point in the afternoon, Vanessa took a dip in the inviting, glistening water to cool off.

She could be seen blasting and floating as the small waves moved beneath her.

Another photo showed the star posing between walls near the top of the boat, with the breathtaking scenery in the background.

In a short caption to match the post, Vanessa typed “acqua” and “bambina,” along with waving emojis. Acqua is Italian for water and bambina is Italian for baby or baby.

Have fun: Vanessa seemed to be having the time of her life on her boat day with her sister

So much fun: the talented star loved to jump into the glittering waters off a coast in Italy

Vanessa stopped in the city of Capri with her sister to attend the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala, which was held to raise money for children affected in countries such as Ukraine and Syria.

The talented star attended the event along with other celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Jared Leto.

Vanessa slipped into a custom Michael Kors dress. The mini-dress was made of a gold-colored fabric, with a cape that fell to the floor in a long train from behind.

Glamed up: Vanessa wore a tailored dress to attend the UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy