Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson don all black outfits at their Margalicious Margarita event in NYC

Best friends Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson arrived in style at their very own Margalicious Margarita event in New York City earlier on Sunday.

The High School Musical alum, 33, and Pretty Little Liars star, 32, color coordinated their outfits at the special party.

The two actors have been close friends for years and along with actress Rosario Dawson decided to team up with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to create their own margarita line.

Best Friends: Vanessa Hudgens, 33, and Ashley Benson, 32, both attended their Margalicious Margarita event in NYC on Sunday

The two gorgeous stars wore stylish ensembles for their event. Vanessa opted for a strapless, black cropped top, which shows off her tight midriff.

She added a long black ruffled skirt that fell to her ankles. The Princess Switch actress donned a pair of black combat boots to complete her look for the evening.

Vanessa had a black bag slung over her right shoulder to hold a few items she would need all night.

Her dark brown hair was smoothed into two long braids that fell behind her back.

To spice up her look, the Hallmark channel star added a pair of gold earrings, along with a gold chain necklace for a finishing touch.

Beautiful: The actresses first crossed paths when they were teenagers and have since developed a close bond and friendship

Eye-catching: The two good friends turned heads in color-coordinating ensembles during their special event on Sunday

Ashley followed her boyfriend’s color scheme and also opted for an all-black outfit for the night.

She donned a black one-shoulder mini dress that showcased her fit physique and toned legs.

The talented actress donned a pair of black platform boots to bring her overall look together. The star held a small black clutch in her hand as she posed for a few photos with Vanessa.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle so that her locks could flow over her shoulders in small waves. Ashley’s makeup had a pop of color with a hint of red-pink eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

Vanessa opted for a brighter look with her makeup, consisting of thick black eyeliner and a darker nude matte lipstick.

Businesswomen: Both Vanessa and Ashley team up with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to create Margalicious Margaritas with their other close friend, actress Rosario Dawson

Excited: The good friends seemed to be in a good mood as they celebrated an exciting career venture

Vanessa, Ashely and Rosario recently opened their doors to People about their joint venture and their longstanding friendship.

“These are women I love and admire,” said the former Disney TV star. “I knew we’d be such a great team to put our heads together and create something that we’re really proud of and excited about.”

Vanessa and Ashley have been friends for years and got to know each other when they met in acting classes.

“Vanessa and I have known each other since we were literally kids,” Ashley told the entertainment publication.

Rosario, known for her appearances in projects such as The Mandalorian, explained that the entertainment industry had brought the three of them together.

Arrived in style: Vanessa arrived at the Sunday evening event with a fashionable ensemble

Trio: Rosario joined forces with Vanessa and Ashley to create a special margarita cocktail together; pictured earlier in September in Los Angeles

“We are all similar in some way. We are all very driven, go-getter and hard workers,” added Vanessa.

When discussing the Margalicious Margarita to People, Ashley gushed, “We had so much fun making it, perfecting the taste, creating the look of the cans, the bottles, the colors and everything.”

Rosario stated that she feels “blessed” to be part of the project, adding: “And my offer was the name Margalicious, a tribute to my daughter Isabella, whose middle name is Margalita. It’s a nice name for a nice product.’

The Bad Boys Life star said one of the inspirations behind the margarita cocktail was, “It’s so hard to find a really good, consistent, high-quality craft cocktail in a can or a bottle, so that was something we were very excited about. produce.’

“With Thomas Ashbourne, you know you’re getting the same quality every time. You can count on that.’ The tasty margarita drink can be had for about $44 for two 375ml bottles and goes up to about $60 for the canned version.

Although Rosario was not at the event on Sunday, Vanessa and Ashley appeared to be having a blast celebrating their landmark collaboration.