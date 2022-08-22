Vanessa Feltz will replace Jeremy Kyle on Talk TV’s drivetime after leaving £400,000-a-year BBC gig

Vanessa Feltz has announced that she is joining TalkTV after leaving the BBC after nearly 20 years on the radio stations.

The 60-year-old will replace Jeremy Kyle as host of the fledgling network’s three-hour drivetime show from September 5.

Kyle, meanwhile, will host a new primetime show on TalkTV that launches in the fall.

Ahead: Vanessa Feltz, 60, will replace Jeremy Kyle as presenter of Talk TV’s three-hour drivetime show from September 5 (pictured on BBC Radio 2)

Feltz said, “The allure of retirement lying on a chaise longue while the fragrant Ben (Ofoedu, her partner) peeled me a grape was fleeting.

“While there are politicians to be dealt with, fat cats to be flattened, scams to expose and dear listeners to defend, my mission is to blow fire into the microphone.

‘After an elegant stint at the BBC, I’m brimming with joy at the invitation to show my hitherto hidden side on Talk TV.

“I will enjoy a full-throttled debate and the chance to finally have a personally passionate point of view. In fact, I will hold the reins of driving time. Lord what a luxury.

‘After years of 3:30am starts, I have a show without an alarm clock.

“If I terrified Mayor Sadiq Khan so acutely that he never dared set foot in my studio when he had hardly slept, see what I can accomplish with my eyes closed for eight hours.”

Vanessa was the last start to leave the BBC three weeks ago when she presented her Radio 2 show for the last time in July.

The presenter, whose salary of more than £400,000 made her the BBC’s eighth highest earning, has quit her morning breakfast show after nearly 20 years on the air.

Ms Feltz said she needed to step down “to make up for a much-needed decade’s beauty sleep shortfall” and use her “energy-boosting closed eye” to “play around with her fiancé Ben Ofoedu,” who is annoyingly 10 years younger than me. ‘

When she broke off her show this morning when she announced the news to her listeners, the star said she was “trying not to cry.”

She said, ‘I’ve got something to tell you, and I know you already know I love you – oh I knew I was going to cry, but I’m going to try not to…’

“It was an honor to share the early hours with you.”

The star follows DJ Steve Wright who retired from his Radio 2 show live on air earlier in July after more than 40 years with the broadcaster.

In a statement shared on July 28, Ms Feltz said: “I have enjoyed every moment with my Radio 2 ‘Early Birds’ and will thank my Dear Listeners, Jolly Good Fellows and dear friends and colleagues at Radio 2 with all my heart to miss. However, after nearly 12 blissful years, I now have to step down to make up for the much-needed beauty sleep deficit of a decade!

Gone girl: Vanessa Feltz became the last start to leave the BBC and will host Radio 2 for the last time on Friday. Pictured: Announcing the news to her listeners on July 28

‘It has been an honor and privilege to be the Breakfast voice of BBC Radio London for 20 years and although I am leaving the show I will continue to expect hugs from my dear listeners when I see them on the streets of London!

“I’ll enjoy a dollop of energy-boosting closed eyes to swing from zip-lines with my three bubbly grandchildren and frolic with my fiancé Ben, who is annoyingly 10 years younger than me!”

On Radio 2’s breakfast show after Ms Feltz announced her departure, Zoe Ball described her fellow presenter as “always glamorous and arguably the smartest person I know”.

She added: ‘I am not going to lie, we are all in tears at Radio 2. She has always been outrageous and the hardest working girl.

“Wherever she goes, whatever she does, she will be great at it and very lucky to have her. We’ll terrify her at some point.’

In love: Ms. Feltz (left) said she needed to step down “to make up for a much-needed decade of beauty sleep” and use her “energy-boosting eye shut” to “play around with her fiancé Ben Ofoedu (right) who is “irritating.” 10 years younger than me’

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said of the star’s departure: “For nearly 12 years, Vanessa has made her weekday Early Breakfast Show her own kingdom, and I want to say a big thank you to the thousands of mid-of-the-century night begins which she has created to entertain the Radio 2 listeners.

“On their behalf, as well as everyone else at Wogan House, I want to send Lady V our very best wishes for the future.”

Scott Taunton, the chairman of the British broadcaster, said: ‘Vanessa Feltz is not only a world-class broadcaster, she is also a national treasure. I’m delighted to have her join TalkTV’s brilliant talent list.

“With no alarm clock required, I’m sure our viewers and listeners will get the full power of Feltz.”

In July, Feltz announced that she would be leaving her shows on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio London to join a number of established presenters who are leaving the broadcaster.

Paul O’Grady, 67, and Steve Wright, also 67, have also both left their shows on Radio 2 in recent months.

In recently released BBC figures, Feltz was one of only three women in the top 10 highest paid on-air talent, with her salary of £400,000-£404,999, putting her in eighth place.

Zoe Ball and Fiona Bruce were the other two female hosts to make the top-10 list.

Feltz began presenting the Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. in January 2011, which was extended to 4 a.m. from January 2021.

In addition to the daily news, her shows include Famous Last Words, Jolly Good Fellows, The Feltz Philological Challenge, and Early Bird Earworms.