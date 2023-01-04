Vanessa Feltz, 60, says she’s been ‘far more frolicsome than any menopausal woman should be’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Vanessa Feltz has revealed that she’s had “non-stop hustle and bustle” during menopause thanks to her “young, frisky” fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

The This Morning host, 60, shared a very candid insight into her sex life, revealing that they’ve done the deed everywhere from the car to the chaise longue.

Vanessa described times when she “couldn’t bear the thought of sex” while experiencing hot flashes and hormonal changes that caused her to “sob or spit.”

Sex Confessions: Vanessa Feltz has revealed she’s had ‘non-stop hustle’ during menopause thanks to her ‘young, frisky’ partner Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa talked about her 10-year age difference with Ben, as their “relationship coincided with acres of menopause.”

In an interview with The times, Vanessa said, “If I had the same old man, I would have settled. Sex? Are you crazy? I’m hot. I’m tired. I am old. But Ben is young and playful, which is part of his allure.

“I’ve had to be a lot more playful than a menopausal woman should be. It was nonstop bustle at the door, in the car, on the chaise longue, when all I really wanted to do was melt or sob or scream.

Dare! The This Morning presenter, 60, shared a very candid insight into her sex life, revealing that they’ve been doing the deed everywhere from the car to the chaise longue

“Of course it’s been much better than sticking my head in the freezer, only it takes more effort, even when I can’t stand the thought of sex, I find I like the closeness, and while I’m at it I can don’t eat or drink, so I haven’t gained weight.’

Vanessa added that she’s had to “up my game in every way for 16 exhausting years” because of Ben’s “youthful urge,” with the singer being 34 when they first met.

The pair were friends for 10 months before things started moving towards a “hot and heavy relationship.”

Vanessa said she got her first hot flash when she hosted her first ever Radio 2 Breakfast show in 2011 and is still going through menopause.

Candid: Vanessa said she got her first hot flash when she hosted her very first Radio 2 Breakfast show in 2011 and is still going through menopause

The TV star’s 17-year marriage to Michael Kurer ended in 2000. Vanessa is the mother of Allegra, 37, and Saskia, 34.

Vanessa and Ben have been engaged for 16 years after they met through their mutual friend – Boyzone star Keith Duffy.

The couple got engaged in 2006 and were set to marry the following year and again in 2011, but they have yet to tie the knot.