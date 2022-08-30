Vanessa Bryant’s jury reward in Kobe Bryant crash photos trial lowered by $1M after clerical error

Vanessa Bryant’s multimillion-dollar payout in her Los Angeles County civil suit has been cut by $1 million after a juror discovered an error on the verdict form.

Bryant, 40, was initially awarded $16 million in her case last week after a jury unanimously found that deputies and firefighters caused her emotional distress by sharing horrific photos of her husband, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with seven others.

Her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, who lost his wife Sarah and daughter Payton in the crash in Calabasas, California, was awarded $15 million in the case by the same jury, bringing the total damages to $31 million.

But it was an eagle-eyed juror who noticed an error on the verdict form and then notified the court with a jury note explaining that Bryant should be paid $1.5 million for the emotional distress, not $2.5 million. . USA today reported.

Bryant also got her $13.5 million in other damages for emotional distress — so the change from the $2.5 million to $1.5 million means each plaintiff would get $15 million each.

“It was the intent of the nine jurors that both plaintiffs Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester should be awarded equally,” Judge John Walter said. USA today.

It is now reduced to $15 million, a change Bryant has agreed to, with her attorney Luis Li calling the correction “just.”

The jury found that sheriffs and firefighters rushing to the site of the January 2020 helicopter crash were unlawfully photographing the massacre, including the mutilated remains of the Lakers legend and their daughter Gianna.

The judge told USA Today that there was no need to recall the jury because of Bryant’s agreement to accept $1 million less.

Bryant’s attorney says she reportedly still plans to donate the $15 million she won from LA County to a foundation that late husband Kobe Bryant was particularly fond of.

“Throughout this case, Ms. Bryant has sought accountability alone,” Li told USA Today. “She has never asked for a specific dollar amount and trusts the jury to do justice.”

The money will all be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sport.

Bryant has said she wanted the money to “shine a light on Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.”

Bryant burst into tears when the verdict was announced on Wednesday. She was comforted by her daughter Natalia, whose 13-year-old sister Gianna was also killed in the helicopter crash that killed the 41-year-old basketball superstar.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January 2020

The jury found that sheriffs and firefighters rushing to the site of the January 2020 massacre unlawfully destroyed photos of the massacre, including the mutilated remains of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter.

In a minor win for the firefighters, the jury found that they have no custom or practice for sharing photos of people who have died – just that the fire service lacks training and policies.

The foundation is a non-profit organization committed to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports

However, they came to the conclusion that the sheriff’s department has a habit of sharing the photos of accidents as well as insufficient training.

Her attorney, Luis Li, released a statement last week:

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has only sought accountability, but our legal system does not allow her to enforce better policies, more training or officer discipline.

“Those measures are the responsibility of the Sheriff and the Fire Department – responsibilities that Ms. Bryant’s efforts have shown to be woefully inadequate, even granting amnesty to the violators. Mrs. Bryant was brave and never wavered, even when the county tried to force her to undergo an involuntary psychiatric evaluation. She is deeply grateful to Ralph Mendez and Luella Weireter, the Good Samaritans who have exposed the decades-old practice of taking and sharing photographs of victims of accidents and crimes for no legitimate purpose.”

Dressed in white on Wednesday, Vanessa told a jury during the two-week trial in LA that she fears images of the accident scene will become public.

The Los Angeles civil lawsuit overheard some of these first responders showing the photos to members of the public — including a bartender — while a deputy sheriff texted them to a friend while the pair played video games.

In its defense, Los Angeles County said the photos never went public and officials have diligently tried to remove them from devices.

“To claim privacy and then make all these details public — it defies logic,” Mira Hashmall, a county attorney, said in her closing statement.

“This is a photo shop, but there are no photos.”

But the two-week trial heard how Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also died in the crash, live in fear that these photos will one day appear on the Internet.

An investigation into the crash determined that the pilot had likely become disoriented after flying the Sikorsky S-76 in fog.

Bryant is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, a figure who became the face of his sport during a stellar two decades with the Lakers.

He was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 right out of high school and lasted until his retirement in 2016.