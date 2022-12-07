Vanessa Bryant wishes her daughter Bianka a happy 6th birthday with a sweet tribute

<!–

Vanessa Bryant wished her daughter Bianka a happy 6th birthday by posting a tribute on social media on Monday.

The mom-of-four took to Instagram to share a carousel of five throwback photos in honor of her second-youngest daughter’s birthday.

Bianka is the second youngest daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The philanthropist and the late Lakers player share four children together: Natalia, Bianka, Capri, 3, and Gianna who passed away at the age of 13.

Gianna was an aspiring basketball player who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020 along with her father and seven people.

Vanessa wrote in the caption to her post, “We love you so much babe! Xoxo’ and added a plethora of heart and birthday themed emojis.

Her eldest daughter Natalia, 19, also commented on the post: ‘Woohoo!!! Happy Birthday BB’.

Vanessa’s cousin Justin Michael Gonzalez also took to Instagram to celebrate his cousin’s birthday, writing, “6 Al! Happy birthday princess, I love you’.

In the snaps from their past travels, Bianka smiles broadly as she visits Disney World and dresses up in her mother’s closet.

According to the former model’s recent Instagram posts, the Bryant family enjoyed a three-day trip to Disney World in Florida in late November.

Vanessa posted several selfies she took with her daughters as they enjoyed the family vacation.

In another photo posted as part of the birthday tribute, Bianka smiles in front of a vineyard in Noto, a town in southeastern Sicily, Italy.

During the summer, the entrepreneur took her children to Italy to visit the city where their father spent part of his childhood growing up.

In July, Vanessa posted photos of their special trip and wrote in her caption, “Visited Reggio Calabria, a city where my husband lived when he was about 8 years old.”

After the late shooting guard’s father retired from the NBA, he and his family moved to Reggio Calabria, Italy, where Kobe would spend much of his childhood.

The family later moved back to the United States to Pennsylvania in 2001.

A month earlier, in June, Vanessa and her daughters also visited Kobe’s childhood home in Philadelphia.

