Vanessa Bryant shares tribute to late husband Kobe on what would have been his 44th birthday

Vanessa Bryant wished her late husband Kobe Bryant a happy birthday on Instagram this Tuesday, marking the day the late basketball star would have turned 44.

‘Happy Birthday darling! I love you and miss you so much! #44,” she wrote, sharing a throwback photo of herself cuddling with her husband.

Her post comes days after she burst into tears as she testified in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photos of the bodies of Kobe and their daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them.

Bryant sobbed and gasped as she described running outside so her daughters wouldn’t see her cry after reading about the existence of the footage taken of the January 2020 helicopter crash scene in the LA Times, according to the LA Times. the LA Times. the New York Post.

‘I love you and miss you so much!’: Vanessa Bryant wished her late husband Kobe Bryant a happy birthday on Tuesday, the day the late basketball star would have turned 44

The late NBA legend’s wife said she was breastfeeding her youngest child when she heard the news, saying, “I felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream.”

‘I can’t escape my body. I can’t escape what I feel,” she told the court.

Bryant confessed that she suffers from severe panic attacks because she fears that the graphic images of her late husband and daughter will one day surface online.

“I never want to see my babies that way,” she said. “No one should ever see their family like that.”

At the court: Bryant arrives at the Los Angeles court ahead of last week’s hearing

Bryant told the court that County Sheriff Alex Villanueva – who told her there were no survivors of the crash – had not told her the scene had been photographed.

She said she was “blindsided” and felt “betrayed”.

‘I trusted them. I trusted them not to do these things,” she said.

Bryant added that she believed officials may have moved her 13-year-old daughter’s body to photograph her because of where she was.

NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020

Bryant is seeking millions in damages from Los Angeles County after learning that first responders allegedly sent gory images of her Kobe and Gianna between them.

Multiple witnesses involved in the incident have stated that they saw the footage, which caused Bryant to collapse repeatedly over the course of the trial.

She was even forced to leave the courtroom last week after a bartender, Victor Gutierrez, testified that a sheriff showed him photos of severed body parts after the crash.

Vanessa Bryant (right) has filed a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages from both the fire service and the sheriff’s office for alleged misconduct

Earlier this week, LA Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Russell revealed that he sent photos of the wreckage to Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Sanchez a day after the incident.

Russell said he was playing the popular Call of Duty shooter game with Sanchez when he told the deputy sheriff he had crime-scene photos he allegedly got from fellow LA deputy sheriff Joey Cruz. TMZ reported.

Los Angeles fire officials reportedly knew that sharing graphic photos of the crash that killed Bryant would land them in hot water because they were dubbed “plutonium” and had to be removed.

Brian Jordan, a retired LA County firefighter, claimed he was ordered by his superiors to take photos of the deadly helicopter crash site (pictured)

Sky Cornell, a public information officer for the LA County Fire Department, told a jury on Tuesday that first responders limited the damage after it was revealed they shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna. 13, in 2020.

Cornell, who admitted to investigators that he “wanted to see Kobe” while the photos were being shared, said an official warned the department of what they were doing. TMZ reported.

‘Just a reminder folks, there are no secrets! Somehow people are exposed,” the email reads, Cornell said.

He added that colleague Tony Imbrenda, who admitted to sharing the photos at an awards ceremony, called the photos “plutonium” and that he had to “get rid of them”.

Imbrenda, another public information official, was fired on Wednesday as he testified that he shared photos of the helicopter crash at the 2020 Golden Mike Awards, a journalism awards gala in Southern California.