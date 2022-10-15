Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals she wants to get butt injections after undergoing a boob job

<!–

Earlier this year, she had her breast implants replaced and her ears pinned back.

And Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t ruling out further cosmetic surgery.

The 32-year-old told the Daily Mail Australia in Bravocon on Saturday that she would consider getting butt injections.

“I’m really obsessed with the big ass and I don’t care what anyone says, ‘like just squat down’. I’m like “no bi**h that doesn’t work, I’ve been squatting”. If I ever did anything more than the boobs, I’d get my ass injected. I’d love that and then I’ll fuck all those men!’ she said with a laugh.

Lala sheds more light on her new secret romance after her bitter breakup with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, hinting that it’s not as serious as she previously suggested.

“I feel like I’m in love with them all. I kind of started building the roster because I deserve it. I’ve been locked up (with Randall) for six years. I’m so happy, I’m excited about life! she said.

As for the marriage, the mother of one said that is definitely not possible in the future.

‘I would never get married, it drives me crazy. And even Katie said to me, I never realized what a marriage with a business transaction was like until I got a divorce and that kind of left a mark on “I definitely don’t do that,” she said.

The blonde beauty says she’s chosen to put her ex-Emmett completely out of her mind and can’t even remember their four-year relationship, describing it as a “trauma reaction.”

After a split with the 51-year-old film producer, with whom she shares a 15-month-old daughter named Ocean, she claimed he pushed her to the ground when she accused him of flirting in October 2021.

The reality TV personality then told the Los Angeles Times that her former fiancé had “handled her” after confronting him with claims of infidelity.

A spokesperson for the producer denied the Bravo star’s claims, along with several other allegations made regarding their customer’s behavior.

‘It was very intense. I haven’t been diagnosed with PTSD, but I don’t remember much about the relationship. I don’t even remember him. So I assume that’s a trauma response when you distance yourself from something,” she told Daily Mail Australia on Bravocon.

‘I’ll keep him at arm’s length. I always respect that he is Ocean’s father, but I don’t respect him as a person. He wasn’t who I thought he was, so he must be with people who look like him.’

Talking to DailyMail.com earlier this year, Lala called the ear procedure life-changing.

“The ears have changed my life, I will say,” Lala told DailyMail.com. “And I’ve seen so many people shove in the DMs and say, ‘I would have done the same thing and it changed my whole world.’ I’m shocked to have my hair down tonight because I can’t stop looking at them. I look captivated.’