Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright stuns in swimsuit carrying 16-month-old son in Mexico

Ex Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has lost about 50lbs and the results are showing.

The 33-year-old television personality showed off her slimmed-down figure on Tuesday as she enjoyed a day at the pool at a luxury resort in Cancun.

She wasn’t just having fun in the sun for the day while carrying her 16-month-old son Cruz Michael.

Brittany looked stunning donning a gray one-piece swimsuit after kicking off a pair of Daisy Dukes.

She wore a pair of designer black shades while holding her cell phone.

Her highlighted locks were put up in a messy bun while she showed off her natural look by going makeup free.

Busy: The 33-year-old star’s husband and Jax Taylor, Cruz’s father, born Jason Michael Cauchi, was not seen on the outing

Her husband and Cruz’s father Jax Taylor – born Jason Michael Cauchi – was not seen on the outing.

This comes just days after she showed off her new physique in a deep royal blue swimsuit in an Instagram post last weekend.

Reality TV Siren has lost about 50 pounds since welcoming her first child, son Cruz, with husband Jax.

The viewer shared photos of her slim figure while on vacation with Jax and friends like Kristen Doute at the Royalton Riviera hotel in Cancun, Mexico.

He also said he liked her new shape.

“I’m so proud of my wife, she’s worked so hard on something that wasn’t easy for her…you’re my idol baby!” he gushed on social media.

“You look absolutely amazing.”

He followed that up with a tweet: “And for the record, I never in my life told my wife to get big boobs, she wanted a boob job all her life.

“I just gave her the doctor. So enough of the sh*t I made her do. You are sad,’ he added.

Earlier this month, she posted a pin-up photo to Instagram that lit up her page.

The TV star said in her caption, “Sunshine & Positive Vibes! I feel incredible!’

In January, she teamed up with Jenny Craig, which has helped her lose weight.

‘I’ve lost 39 pounds!! Woo hoo,” wrote Brittany, who rose to fame with Jax during their time at Vanderpump Rules.

She took the show to her main Instagram page, where she posted a behind-the-scenes video of her latest Jenny Craig shoot.

Brittany treated her more than one and a half million followers to a few glimpses of the various outfits she modeled for the shoot, which took place at home.

Standing in front of the shutterbugs in the backyard, she showcased looks ranging from a busty floor-length lace dress to a tight cocktail dress.

Fun in the sun with this one: Brittany, far left, was seen in the pool with Kristen Doute, center

Her new photo shoot also allowed her to casually head to California in a tank top and Daisy Dukes as she posed by her kitchen island with some Jenny Craig foods.

‘I feel amazing!’ she gushed in the post’s caption, where her husband Jax Taylor jumped into the comments, writing: ‘Hot wife alert!!!’

Jax and Brittany started dating in 2015, and the ups and downs of their relationship unfolded in front of reality TV cameras on Vanderpump Rules.

Though they broke up at one point due to his infidelity with their co-star Faith Stowers, they eventually patched up their relationship and got married in 2019.

They welcomed their bouncing son Cruz in April 2021 and Brittany is proud to regularly post pictures of him on her Instagram.

Then and now: Brittany is pictured in September 2021, before embarking on her Jenny Craig journey and now during her final shoot for the slimming brand (right)

Baby Mine: The Vanderpump Rules star gave birth to her son Cruz by husband Taylor in April 2021 and partnered up with Jenny Craig in January

Brittany, who grew up on a farm in Kentucky, teamed up with Jenny Craig in January and started their Max Up weight loss program.

When she first signed up with Max Up, an official press release announced that she planned to shed at least 30 pounds, a goal she has now exceeded.

She eventually announced that after taking on the Jenny Craig program, she lost a whopping 22 pounds in just 11 weeks.

Celebrities ranging from singing stars Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson to sitcom stars Valerie Bertinelli and Jason Alexander have endorsed the brand in the past.