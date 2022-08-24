Vanderpump Rules personalities Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are married at resort in Cancun, Mexico

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies wed one another in a ceremony in Cancun, Mexico Tuesday at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa.

‘I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,’ Shay, 37, told People, adding that she and Davies were thrilled to ‘be able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us.’

Shay made her entrance to a James Kennedy remix of the Israel Kamakawiwo’ole classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow prior to exchanging vows with the fitness professional, according to People.

Shay donned a trio of Pol Atteau-designed outfits on the big day, while their daughter Summer Moon, one, matched her as the flower girl for the ceremony.

‘I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning,’ she told the outlet of her wedding gown. Davies wore an all-white Art Lewin suit to the nuptials.

A number of Vanderpump Rules were involved in the ceremony, as Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were bridesmaids, while Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz served as groomsmen.

Shay’s sister Cortney van Olphen was the maid of honor, while Davies’ best friend Charlie Jones was his best man.

The newlywed couple embraced for a passionate kiss amid the oceanfront splendor

Shay walked down the aisle, which was decked out in flowers by Natural Flowers Events

Attendees at the resort wedding snapped pictures of the beautiful bride as she made her way to the altar

Guests clapped as Shay held a bouquet of flowers on her special day

The bridal party donned pink ensembles by Pia Gladys Perey, while the groomsmen wore white shirts and tan slacks from Fashion Nova Men, the outlet reported.

Davies told the outlet of the fashion decision: ‘One of my groomsmen asked about suits and I was like, “Lad, we’re getting married in Cancun, you don’t want suits.”’

Other notable names affiliated with the Bravo show on hand included Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor. Shay described the group to People as ‘a big part of our life.’

Following the vows, Shay donned a mini dress by Atteau to join the attendees for a dancing celebration, US reported.

Davies looked dapper wearing an all-white Art Lewin suit to the nuptials

The couple wept as they held hands as they were read their marital vows on the special summer day

Partygoers were slated to enjoy a cocktail hour with drinks and appetizers, after which the main course of steak and salmon would be served, with vegan lasagna also available to guests, according to People.

Shay said the couple opted to go with a carrot cake in lieu of a traditional wedding cake, adding that it’s ‘just for cutting’ and ‘more for looks than for eating because no one eats the cake.’

The first dance of the evening was set to the song Beyond by Leon Bridges, which Shay described as ‘very close to our hearts.’

The pair also had a DJ on hand to provide the music, as well as a fireworks show from PyroCaribe.

A bridesmaid helped Shay with the train of her wedding gown on the ornate platform where the altar was set up

The couple was slated to enjoy an afterparty at an on-site location featuring a cenote, with a DJ and taco stand on hand.

Shay told the publication that she and Davies chose the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa after looking at four possible venues for the wedding.

‘They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark,’ she said. ‘It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and also fun for our guests.’

Shay said that much of the planning went to accommodate Davies’ family members from Australia visiting for the ceremony.

Shay wore her dark brown locks back and accessorized with earrings on the big day

Davies had his hair slicked back and rounded out his ensemble with white boots with a chain

Shay credited her wedding planner, Shelby Marie with Simply Classic Events, for helping her put together the special day

The duo hugged in a romantic shot on the day of their nuptials in the tropical paradise

Brittany Cartwright shared an image of the romantic proceedings as the pair prepared to exchange vows

‘I just wanted as much of Brock’s family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding,’ Shay says. ‘For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family.’

She continued: ‘The fact that that many people came on vacation with us is so cool. I feel like it’s a small wedding in scale, but it’s big for a destination. I want this special moment. Brock deserves this. We deserve this.’

Shay credited her wedding planner, Shelby Marie with Simply Classic Events, for helping her put together the special day.

She told People: ‘I’m so glad I have an amazing planner because she’s made this so easy for me – I gave her my vision and she said, ‘I’ll make it happen.”’

The newlyweds embraced in a stunning display set up at the resort

The newlywed couple enjoyed a dance together and kissed during the romantic embrace

Guests clapped for the couple as they enjoyed a first dance, which was set to the song Beyond by Leon Bridges

Shay described the song they chose for their first dance as ‘very close to our hearts’

Davies and Shay did not have a honeymoon immediately mapped out, but Davies said that it has been booked, adding, ‘Think crystal blue waters.’

Shay said that she and Davies were thrilled to have ‘an amazing time with good people,’ adding, ‘Just being able to have our amazing family and friends here is all we need, and just enjoying being in the moment with each other.’

The pair welcomed their daughter Summer Moon in April of 2021, and got engaged that July.

Brittany Cartwright posed with the bride during the party at the wedding

Cartwright beamed in a shot alongside her mother Sherri at the wedding event

Cartwright’s spouse Jax Taylor hailed her as ‘the one that keeps our family going’ as they embraced

Davies’ proposal to Shay was chronicled on the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules, as the pair had said they were debating about getting married on the same weekend Kennedy and Leviss had a bash celebrating their engagement. (Kennedy and Leviss later parted ways.)

Shay in February told US that the couple had been planning a smaller wedding to ‘keep costs down,’ but found it difficult ‘to cut people’ from the invite list.

‘We’re just figuring out where and when, and then who to invite and not invite because we do wanna keep it smaller,’ she said. ‘I have [a] very large family.

‘We have a ton of friends, so hopefully, people don’t get offended if they don’t get invited. They understand that we’re doing this for us.’

Guests were seated outdoors under an ornate pattern of lights on the late summer night

Attendees mingled with one another on the beautiful evening in Cancun