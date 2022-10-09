Vanderbilt University Medical Center suspends transgender operations for kids after report

Tennessee lawmakers reacted with outrage and called for an investigation into the hospital’s practices

Conservative activist Matt Walsh has released a 2018 video from VUMC LGBTQ specialist Dr. Shayne Taylor explaining the financial benefits of the program

The prestigious university hospital came under fire last month after an investigation found it had ‘neutered’ minors for lucrative financial gain

The prestigious Vanderbilt University has suspended sex reassignment surgery at its medical center after outrage over claims the hospital is “chemically neutering” minors for financial gain.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center [VUMC] confirmed it was freezing all “gender confirmation” surgeries on underage patients pending a review of their processes, in response to calls from the Tennessee legislature to investigate the hospital.

‘On September 6, 2022, WPATH [World Professional Association for Transgender Health] released a new version of its recommendations to healthcare professionals for the treatment of transgender people, known as SOC-8,” the hospital wrote in a statement to lawmakers.

“In light of these new recommendations, and as part of completing our internal clinical review of the SOC-8 guidelines for patients under 18, we will seek guidance from local and national clinical experts. We are pausing gender confirmation surgery on patients under the age of 18 while we complete this review, which may take several months.”

VUMC came under fire last month after conservative activist Matt Walsh released a 2018 video in which Dr. Shayne Taylor – an LGBTQ specialist at the hospital – touts the lucrative financial business of performing transgender surgery.

Vanderbilt University then distanced itself from VUMC, telling Fox that the hospital was an independent entity that the school could not comment on its decisions.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a completely independent non-profit organization and has been a separate legal entity from Vanderbilt University since 2016,” a university spokesperson said. “As such, Vanderbilt University plays no role in medical decisions and patient care.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has announced it is suspending all transgender surgeries pending program review

Vanderbilt opened his trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explains how she convinced Nashville to join the gender transition game. She emphasized that it is a “big money maker”, especially since the operations require a lot of “follow-ups” pic.twitter.com/zedM7HCBBe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

“Some of our VUMC finance people wrote down some costs in October 2016 of how much money we think each patient would bring in,” Taylor can be heard saying. “And this only includes top surgery, this excludes bottom surgery, and it’s a lot of money.”

Walsh also sent a report following his own investigation into the VUMC’s trans program, which found that the hospital “performs drug, chemical castrations and double mastectomy on minors.”

The report cites numerous reported videos, including one by a university employee suggesting that the hospital has “given irreversible hormone drugs to children as young as 13.”

Upon publication of the report, the VUMC released a statement denying any violation and insisting that it only provide services “in accordance with state law and in accordance with standards of professional practice,” it said. Fox news.