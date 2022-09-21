WhatsNew2Day
Vandal is arrested after graffitiing Washington Monument

US
By Jacky

Vandal arrested after graffitiing ‘you’ve been cheated’ by this, ‘gov says tough’ on Washington Monument

  • United States Park Police in Washington DC have confirmed they have apprehended a male person suspected of vandalism
  • Photos showed a large splash of red paint on the base of the monument, alongside a message that read ‘Have you been f***** by this’ and ‘Gov Says tough s***’
  • The monument will be restored by National Park Service conservators, according to outlets

By Alex Oliveira for Dailymail.Com

Published: 06:12, 21 Sep 2022 | Updated: 06:12, 21 Sep 2022

A suspect is in custody after the Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night with a splash of red paint and a lewd message.

The United States Park Police in Washington DC confirmed they had apprehended a man suspected of vandalism.

Photos of the National Mall showed a large splatter of red paint on the base of the monument, next to it a message that appeared to read “Have uf***** by this” and below that a line that read “Gov says tough bastard.”

The area around the base of the monument was closed off as the park’s police investigated the incident.

It is unclear whether the monument will reopen tomorrow at its usual 10am hour.

The monument will be restored by National Park Service conservators, according to outlets.

The Washington Monument was opened to the public in 1888 and built as a monument to the first president of the United States, George Washington.

The monument rises 555 feet into the air and stands at the top of the National Mall.

