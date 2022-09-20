Van turns in front of car in Derrimut Victoria: Dash cam footage

While many admitted the van was to blame, some also blamed the dashcam owner

Dashcam footage of a horrific crash has divided Australians with a hidden detail sparking debate over which driver was to blame.

The video shows a white van turning right in front of a car that was in front of a green light and crossing an intersection at Derrimut in Victoria on Sunday.

But instead of slowing down when the van goes through a red light, the car appears to accelerate, leaving social media users baffled.

The video shows a white van turning right while another green-lighted vehicle accelerates straight ahead and plows into the van

The footage was shared on the Dash Cam Owners Australia page and as many started blaming both drivers, the page and other users pointed out that the angle of the video would be vastly different from the driver’s actual point of view.

“The dash cam does not have the same view as the driver and it is very possible that the driver will see the van aligned with the A pillar of their vehicle,” said a commenter on the Dash Cam Owners Australia page.

Despite the angle possibly being obscured, many still criticized the driver.

One said the driver accelerated like a race car driver at the green light, while another said a trip to get their eyes tested should be on the agenda.

‘0 to 43 km/h before impact. You left the line with a good dose of steer… but if the van hadn’t run a red light, you wouldn’t have hit it… but if you hadn’t gone off the line like Peter Brock, you probably would have seen him and missed,” someone commented.

“If you couldn’t see him and knew right away that he would go through light at his speed, then you shouldn’t have a driver’s license. Technically you may have been right, but you caused that accident,” wrote another.

“One of you needs Specsavers… and it wasn’t the guy who ran the red light,” said a third.