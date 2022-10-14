Van Gogh vandals are graduate, 21, and student, 20, who blockaded Trafalgar and Parliament Squares

The two Just Stop Oil protesters who threw Heinz tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s £76 million painting Sunflowers are students and graduates who have blocked some of London’s busiest areas.

Phoebe Plummer, 21, and Anna Holland, 20, threw two cans of soup at the masterpiece in the National Gallery on Friday morning before sticking themselves to the wall.

A graduate of the University of Manchester from London, Plummer has been involved in several major Just Stop Oil demonstrations, including gluing himself to the road to stop traffic.

She called herself “Ziggy Stardyke” on Twitter and has shared numerous photos and videos of herself and other activists during demonstrations.

The two eco-warriors were part of the radical group’s blockades of Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square, which brought central London to a standstill.

On one occasion, Plummer had to be towed away by police after the Met broke her off the tarmac in Trafalgar Square on October 6.

After the protester threw soup on the painting, which has a glass lid, Phoebe Plummer, 21, he shouted: ‘Which is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice?’

She said during the protest: ‘We have no time to lose. Last year, Sir David King said that what we do in the next three to four years will determine the future of humanity.

“The government isn’t listening… Liz Truss is now proposing 130 new oil licenses in the North Sea.

“We must make them listen, because they will not continue to fuel the destruction of our planet in my name.”

After helping to block Parliament Square, student Anna Holland, a student at Newcastle University, insisted that Just Stop Oil were not criminals and demanded that the government agree to the group’s demands.

She said: ‘People need to understand that we are not criminals. We peacefully demand that our government end its illegal genocide and protect its people – where’s the crime in that?

‘ When asked why I would risk my future with arrest and a criminal record, I always answer: what future?

“If I don’t take peaceful action to demand change, I see no future for myself or people of my generation.”

The Met said two people had been arrested for criminal damage after the incident at the National Gallery.

Holland said: ‘Families in the UK will be forced to choose between heating or eating this winter as fossil fuel companies make record profits.

‘But the costs of oil and gas are not limited to our bills. Somalia is now facing an apocalyptic famine, triggered by drought and fueled by the climate crisis.

Millions are forced to relocate and tens of thousands are at risk of starvation. This is the future we choose as we push for new oil and gas.’

The protesters were surrounded by a group of photographers and journalists when they attacked the painting, before the press was asked to leave by National Gallery Staff.

Shortly after, police were called to glue the climate activists off the wall of the National Gallery and two people were arrested for criminal damage.

A spokesman for the National Gallery said: ‘Just after 11 this morning, two people entered room 43 of the National Gallery. The couple seemed to glue themselves to the wall next to Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ (1888). They also threw a red substance – what looks like tomato soup – over the painting.

“The room was cleared of visitors and the police were called. Agents are now on the scene. There is minor damage to the frame but the painting is undamaged.

“Two people have been arrested.”

In a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Events account, police said: “Officers rushed to the scene at the National Gallery this morning after two Just Stop Oil protesters threw a substance over a painting and then taped themselves to a wall.

“Both have been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass.