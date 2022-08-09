Van crashes at speed into multiple parked cars, narrowly missing café-goers in Woodgate, Queensland

<!–

CCTV has captured the terrifying moment an out-of-control van driven by a woman allegedly more than five times over the legal alcohol limit crashed at high speed into multiple parked cars and narrowly missed café-goers.

The van was allegedly travelling north along the Esplanade at Woodgate in the Bundaberg region of Queensland on Friday June 3.

Police said the vehicle suddenly collided with a cyclist, a woman in her 60s, before it continued through a garden bed and into a palm tree.

The alleged driver of a van has been captured crashing into parked cars (pictured) along the Esplanade in Woodgate in the Bundaberg region on June 3

The van was then seen side-swiping multiple parked cars before crashing.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with fractures but no pedestrians were injured during the incident, despite the van passing out the front of a café.

The alleged driver, 62, sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

The van is seen crashing into parked cars, narrowly missing café-goers (pictured)

The alleged driver of the van, a 62-year-old woman (pictured) was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.258

The woman recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.258 (more than five times the legal alcohol limit).

She was charged with the dangerous operation of a vehicle whilst adversely affecting by an intoxicating substance.

The woman is due to appear in Childers Magistrates Court on August 12.

The incident comes shortly after an elderly drunk driver told police he drove his luxury four-wheel-drive into the sand on a beach on the Queensland Sunshine Coast because he was following his GPS.

Victorian man Ian Malcolm Graham, 77, told Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday he was following his GPS prior to drunkenly driving off the Noosa Spit and becoming stuck in the sand

Victorian man Ian Malcolm Graham, 77, admitted to the Noosa Magistrates Court via phone on Tuesday that he was following the GPS while on holidays and didn’t realise the road ended when he drove off the Noosa Spit about 7pm on July 17, 2022, The Courier Mail reported.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Allison Johnstone said that officers arrived at the scene to find the man had driven off the rock wall and became stuck in the sand.

The court heard that Graham had mixed his medication with alcohol before driving, later recording a blood-alcohol reading of 0.131 (pictured, Graham’s car being lifted to safety)

Graham had been observed by witnesses driving through several car parks as well as on the footpath before attempting to access the beach in his vehicle (pictured, stuck on a Noosa beach)

Sgt Johnstone said Graham had recorded a blood-alcohol level just under three times the legal limit, which was 0.131.

The court heard that Graham had mixed his medication with alcohol.

He had been seen by witnesses driving through several car parks as well as on the footpath before attempting to access the beach in his vehicle.

Graham pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $550, disqualified from driving for five months and had a conviction recorded.