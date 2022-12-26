Van and Range Rover crash causes chaos on Sydney’s South Dowling Street heading to airport

A spectacular crash has left a van partially suspended in the air causing traffic chaos forcing motorists to abandon their cars and start walking.

A white van was left dangling on top of a Range Rover in Sydney’s South Dowling Street, in the inner east of the city after an accident.

The front end of the truck crashed into a concrete highway divider, while the rear end was propped up at a 45-degree angle in the cab of the four-wheel drive vehicle.

Emergency services responded to the scene and were able to safely remove the occupants of the two vehicles.

The male driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car and three children who were passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children were seen waving to their mother in dramatic footage from the accident scene as they walked past her ambulance.

A shirtless man was later seen running towards the scene with his phone.

He took photographs of the accident and is believed to be the husband of the woman behind the wheel of the Ranger Rover.

The accident has closed two lanes of the highway, which is the main artery to Sydney Airport from the city.

With traffic backing up several miles, some frustrated travelers began to walk toward the airport.

Pedestrians were observed to have abandoned their vehicles and were walking with luggage towards the airport along the highway.

With only one lane remaining open, motorists are advised to allow additional travel time and check the Live Traffic NSW website or app before taking the route.