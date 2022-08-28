Vampire flick The Invitation leads the WORST box office weekend of the summer with $7M

In what turned out to be the worst box office weekend of the summer, Jessica M. Thompson’s PG-13 vampire film The Invitation — starring Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel — made more than any other film at just $7 million in 3,114 theaters.

The 33-year-old Emmy nominee portrayed struggling performer and caterer Evelyn “Evie” Jackson, whose free DNA test leads her to discover distant relatives living in an English country house.

Landlord Walter Deville (Thomas Doherty) then tries to make Evie his third vampire bride in the $10 million supernatural horror film, inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

The Invitation won the box office despite a dismal 26% rating from critics (out of 27 reviews) and a 54% audience rating on Rotten tomatoes.

DeadlineAnthony D’Alessandro reported that white women made up the majority of ticket buyers, and believed that children going back to school was one of the main reasons for the box office slump.

In second place this weekend was David Leitch’s killer action comedy Bullet Train – starring two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt – which made $5.6 million in 3,513 theaters.

The ensemble film — based on Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel Maria Beetle — has collected a total of $155.1 million worldwide, despite critics’ dismal 53% rating on it. Rotten tomatoes.

Golden Globe winner Idris Elba stars in two top 10 films, including Baltasar Kormákur’s survival thriller Beast, which took the number 3 spot with $4.9 million in 3,754 theaters for a total of $29.4 million worldwide.

The 49-year-old Englishman also played a genie in a bottle opposite Oscar winner Tilda Swinton in George Miller’s dark fantasy Three Thousand Years of Longing, which took the number 7 spot with a $706K US debut in 2,436 theaters.

Joseph Kosinski’s acclaimed sequel Top Gun: Maverick featuring three-time Oscar nominee Tom Cruise made another $4.75 million in 2,962 theaters this weekend, keeping it in fourth place.

The long-delayed need-for-speed movie — also starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer — has racked up a dazzling $1,408 billion at the worldwide box office since opening on May 27.

In fifth place was Tetsuro Kodama’s acclaimed animated martial arts fantasy Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made $4.54 million in 2,941 theaters, and it has collected $61.3 million worldwide since its opening on June 11.

DC League of Super-Pets took sixth place with $4.225 million, Minions: Rise of Gru took eighth place with $2.74 million, Thor: Love and Thunder took ninth place with $2.7 million and Where the Crawdads Sings took 10th place with $2.32 million.

