Valve’s Steam Deck Dock is now available to order

Valve sells now the official Steam Deck Docking Station for $89. When we first published this story, there was a button to reserve, but it’s changed to “Buy Now!” shortly after pressing the button. Currently it is back to a reservation button.

Valve’s official dock aims to make it easier to connect the portable gaming PC to a monitor or television. The dock has three USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and an HDMI 2.0 port. It connects to your Steam Deck via a USB-C cable that plugs into the USB-C port on the top of the device. Unlike the Nintendo Switch, using the dock will not increase the power of your Steam Deck; you can only charge the device and connect it to an external display.

It is compatible with “a wide variety of screens and peripherals”

Valve says it has confirmed the dock is compatible with “a wide variety of displays and peripherals”. However, Valve acknowledges that there is a chance it may have missed some, given the many displays and accessories on the market. The company has also detailed a bug with some LG screens it is trying to address, but says it can be fixed by putting your Steam Deck to sleep/wake or unplugging it and then plugging it back in.

The dock comes with its own power supply, although according to Valve you don’t need to plug in the docking station to use it. If you go that route, you will see reduced throughput from the USB ports.

Just yesterday Valve released a new SteamOS update with features and solutions to support external displays. The company says there will be updates to the dock itself over time, noting that you may need to install one right out of the box. According to Valve, you can update the dock by plugging in your Steam Deck and following the installation wizard.

The dock has been long in coming

Valve now lets customers buy too any Steam Deck model without reservation. Currently, they each show an estimated delivery time of within one or two weeks. However, Valve warns that if the order volume for a specific model gets too high, the will turn on the reservation button again for that model.