Valve says you’re getting your Steam Deck by the end of the year

Valve’s Steam Deck has been in high demand since the reservations went live last year, but if you’re still waiting for an order email, good news: if you have a reservation, valve says: you’ll get your Steam Deck by the end of the year. And even if you make a new reservation, at the time of writing, Valve says you’ll get your Steam Deck in Q4.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re meeting demand faster than we anticipated for everyone in the reservation queue,” Valve wrote in a blog post. “Many of the supply chain deficiencies affecting Steam Deck are gradually being resolved and we continue to ramp up production so we can produce more Decks faster than ever before.”

Good news: anyone who currently has a reservation can get their Steam Deck by the end of this year! We’ve resolved supply chain issues, some people have been moved to Q3 and all other reservations are now in Q4. More details here:https://t.co/Xj2yEHqpKZ pic.twitter.com/floa2xZelK — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) July 29, 2022

Valve also says that a lot of people who had reservation windows “Q4 or later” have moved up to Q3, so you may want to check your reservation window (which you can do). directly from the Steam Deck page) to see if things have changed for you. Valve has been ramping up shipments since launch: It started sending reservation emails twice a week in April and said in June it would double the number of Decks it would ship per week.

The Steam Deck was rough around the edges when it first launched in February, but Valve has released many updates in the months since that make the portable gaming PC feel more complete. I’m really obsessed with mine and wrote about the Deck’s incredible customization options last month. And if you’ve heard rumors about the Deck’s noisy fan, a software update has made the fan noise a lot lower, and if you want you can fix the fan yourself.