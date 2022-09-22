Valve overhauls Steam’s stats page with new real-time charts





Valve’s stats page for its Steam store now has real-time charts showing both the best-selling and most-played games at any given time. You can check out the new stats page here.

As I write this, best selling title is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – which might not be too shocking since pre-ordering the game gives you early access to the open beta – but the next best-selling game, to my surprise, is Slime Rancher 2.

According to a blog post from Valve, the best-selling lists are ranked by total revenue, including DLC ​​and in-game purchases, which is intended to provide a “more complete picture of which games players are excited to get started and continue with.” to play.” And Valve has added stats like the number of weeks in the chart and weekly change in ranking to give you a more detailed idea of ​​how games can be trending.

The list of most played games is topped by some perennially popular free-to-play games such as CS:GO, dota 2and Apex Legendsbut this graph also shows that Cyberpunk 2077 is in the top 10, probably supported by a new update and the Netflix anime. You can sort the most played list by current players, which shows you what is currently being played most well, and daily players, which ranks games by daily peak players.

This new stats page is already a robust source of information, and I think it’s going to be interesting to watch, especially as we head into the holiday shopping season. I also think I will also use it to discover games that a lot of people pay attention to – like Slime Rancher 2evidently.