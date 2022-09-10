Valve now has repair centers that can fix your Steam Deck

WhatsNew2Day
If something is broken with your Steam Deck and you don’t want to try and fix it yourself, Valve now has a new option for you: you can send your portable gaming PC to one of the company’s new repair centers to have it repaired. to repair.

Repairs for anything covered by the Steam Deck warranty (that is: a year in the US) will be free, valve says:. If your device is no longer under warranty, the company will offer to repair it for a fee. If you don’t want to pay that fee, you can decline the repair and request that your Steam Deck be returned.

Of course, if you think you can fix your Steam Deck yourself, Valve is completely open to it; the company has partnered with iFixit to sell almost every part of the Steam Deck so you can get the parts you need to fix things yourself. (Check out how my colleague Sean Hollister fixed his noisy fan.) But as Valve continues to ramp up its Steam Deck shipments, for those of us a little nervous about the prospect of opening up their beloved Steam Deck (me), this new one repair centers offer another way to fix things.

