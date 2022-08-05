Valve is working on Joy-Con support for Steam

Valve is working on adding support for the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers in Steam. As part of the latest Steam beta, Joy-Cons are supported individually or as a matched pair, similar to how you can use them both ways for Switch games. If you’d like to try out the feature, you can sign up for the Steam beta – Valve has helpful instructions on the Steam website – although fingers crossed that your Joy-Cons experience no drift.

Valve is also improving its support for Nintendo’s classic controllers it sells to Switch Online subscribers, though the company didn’t specify exactly how in the beta patch notes. That feature was introduced last week in the public version of the Steam client, giving you the Switch-specific NES, SNES, N64, and Sega Genesis controller on Steam.

And if you want to use a non-Nintendo controller with Steam, you have some options there as well. Valve added support for Sony’s DualSense controller shortly after the PS5 was released in 2020 and expanded Steam’s support for Xbox controllers in early 2021.