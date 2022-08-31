Valley Lakes Mount Gambier rescue as drone captures the moment a man rescues his kelpie pup

A distraught dog owner whose pet disappeared was filmed by a friend with a drone during the emotional moment he saw the kelpie rescued from a dormant volcanic crater.

Aden Pfitzner, 24, and his partner Kelsea Fox, 22, were overjoyed when they found their beloved six-month-old pup Macey on Tuesday.

Drone footage shows the dog wandering the volcano slope at Valley Lakes crater at South Australia’s Mt Gambier, before Pfitzner climbs the rocks and lunges Macey into his arms.

“She licked my face and I gave her a big hug… I just can’t believe we found her where she was. You could make a movie out of this,” said the animal lover (pictured, after the dramatic rescue)

Drone footage shows the dog roaming the volcano slope at the Valley Lakes crater at Mt Gambier in South Australia (pictured)

The drone footage that helped spot the dog filmed the reunion (pictured) as the pet owner climbed rocky cliffs and bushland to get to the dog wagging her tail excitedly

We found her!!!!! OMG! What an incredible relief. Our family was really great. We didn’t stop trying to find Masey. We received information that a lady had heard a dog in distress along the cliff of Valley Lake. Kelsea Fox and I went down to look with one of her other friends Ra and searched. Luckily I had 3 full batteries for my drone so I went looking around the edge of the valley lake. My third battery had only 20% left when I suddenly found her on the edge of this steep cliff. Aden Pfitzner was able to reach her when I started recording the rescue. What an incredible feeling it was to be apart of a good news story. Thank you to ALL from Mount Gambier who sent messages of support and also went looking for her. What a great city to be apart of. We’re going to celebrate hard tonight. Thanks again everyone. Posted by Ivey Rain on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Mr Pfitzner said he was careful not to startle Macey or warn her too early as he didn’t want her to jump off the rocks and hurt herself.

“She licked my face and I gave her a big hug… I just can’t believe we found her where she was. You could make a movie out of this,” the tradie told The Adelaide Advertiser.

The drone filmed the reunion as the pet owner climbed rocky outcrops and bushland to get to the dog yards away, wagging her tail excitedly.

It was caught by Ivey Rain, who said he wouldn’t stop until he found the dog.

“We received information that a lady had heard a dog in distress along the cliff face of Valley Lake,” he said on social media.

“Luckily I had three full batteries for my drone, so I went looking around the edge of Valley Lake. My third battery had only 20 percent left when I suddenly found her on the edge of this sheer cliff.

The dog lover’s thoughts were on how he would get back down the rocky slope after the rescue (pictured)

The pup went missing on Sunday after being stranded while Mr. Pfitzner tried to tie her up at a nearby gas station (pictured, the couple reunited with their beloved doggy)

“What an incredible feeling it was to be apart of a good news story.”

But Mr. Pfitzner and the dog weren’t out of the woods yet, for he had his hands full carrying Macey to the edge of a steep cliff.

The dog lover’s thoughts were on how to get back down the rocky slope, but luckily his friend Garret Ha had climbed up behind him.

“It was lucky that he came up because I’m not sure how I would have come down again,” Pfitzner said.

There also happened to be a rope nearby that had been used by previous climbers, so the pair used that to help them back down the slope, passing the pup between them on the way.

Once back, Macey was also reunited with an ecstatic Mrs. Fox.

The pup went missing on Sunday after getting stranded while Mr. Pfitzner tried to tie her up at a nearby gas station.

He chased the dog, but she ran out of sight as Mr. Pfitzner campaigned on social media to get the dog back — with a $1,000 reward.

There was a huge response and the post was shared thousands of times, leading to some false sightings of their dog.

But Macey was still nowhere to be found.

Aden Pfitzner, 24, was overjoyed when he found his beloved six-month-old pup Macey on Tuesday (pictured)

Then a woman said she heard a dog in distress at a nearby wildlife park, so Mr. Pfitzner explored the area with the help of some council workers.

“We went there and I climbed down and listened to her cry. I heard her just as the wind died down,’ he said.

The find prompted social media commentators to congratulate the couple.

Congratulations to the owners of Macey for their vigilant quest and not giving up! They are beautiful people with big hearts,” read one message.

“If all dog owners loved their dogs as much as you do, the world would be a better place.”