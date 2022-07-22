Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband Tom Vitale begins working at Postal Annex

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband Tom Vitale has started a new job as he battles it out with his ex over money and their prenuptial agreement.

Vitale was spotted on his first day of work at a post office in LA on July 9. He reportedly earns $16 an hour.

He was wearing a burgundy staff polo shirt, jeans and trainers.

Vitale appeared cheerful as he stepped out of the business center with a smile on his face.

He was seen affixing the American flag to the side of the building before returning inside.

The office offers a range of services including shipping, printing and letterbox rental.

Vitale was married to Bertinelli for over 10 years before the actress filed for divorce from him in November 2021, declaring “irreconcilable differences.” She filed for divorce in May.

Hard at work: Vitale adjusted the flagpole before going back inside

Although they already have a prenuptial agreement, Tom has asked Bertinelli for $50,000 a month in spousal alimony. He also asked for another $200k to pay his legal fees and hire a forensic accountant.

Vitale, who works in finance, also asked the court in June to stop Bertinelli from asking for spousal support and from reviewing the prenuptial agreement they had agreed in December 2010, prior to their 2011 marriage. People reported.

Bertinelli has since responded to his dispute of their prenuptial agreement, and has asked for a separate process regarding their prenuptial agreement, which could delay their divorce proceedings, according to People.

The actress has maintained that their prenup has a “waiver of temporary and permanent spousal alimony.”

Valerie filed a 13-page petition to separate her marital status from financial difficulties in her and Vitale’s divorce, according to court records obtained by People.

The documents reportedly state that Bertinelli hopes for “an early and separate trial on the validity of the premarital agreement.”

And if it goes through, the divorce proceedings would be postponed until its validity is established.

Bertinelli’s lawyers have argued that splitting “could help the parties reach a solution to the remaining issues.”

Valerie and Tom’s split has not been easy.

In her book Enough Enough: Learning to Love As I Am Today, Bertinelli described her parting from Vitale as slow and painful.

“We strayed from the interests that made us a couple and found that those differences cannot be resolved,” she said.

“He’s a good man who goes through many of the same problems I’ve been dealing with: what can he do to add meaning and purpose to his life?

‘Where can he find joy? What is he passionate about? What did he learn? And what will he do differently in the future? The paths we thought we were on changed.’

Bertinelli was previously married to the late rock legend Eddie Van Halen between 1981-2007, and they are parents to the musician, son Wolfgang Van Halen, 31.

The legendary guitarist died in October 2020 at the age of 65 after a stroke and a long battle with cancer.