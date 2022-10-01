Vacationer finds rare PURPLE pearl worth $4,000 while eating clams at resort

<!–

A Pennsylvania man vacationing with his family at a Delaware beach resort was ecstatic when he stumbled across a rare purple pearl lodged inside one of the clams he was eating, worth a staggering $4,000.

Scott Overland was dining at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth, Delaware, and was about to finish his meal when he stumbled upon the precious pearl.

While chewing, Overland said he “felt something hard and crunchy,” Fox5 News reported.

At first, he said he thought it was ‘a bill, or a piece of candy’, even pointing to ‘one of those button candies that comes in the paper’, for his ‘Lavender color, bright, almost purple.

Overland said when he he took a closer look at the shell, saw that ‘it had a small indentation where something was growing’. And, she explained as she placed the pearl in the slit, “it fit perfectly!”

‘The pearl was perfectly round,’ he said, ‘and fit perfectly inside the shell.’

Overland initially believed that the pearl could be worth up to $1,000, but was pleased to discover that it was actually worth much more.

When he found out the value was estimated at $4,071, he replied, “Not bad for a clam plate on vacation,” Fox5 News reported.

To find out more about her hoard, she relied on the experts (GIA, the leading authority on diamonds, colored stones, and pearls) to find out just how precious her pearl was: an estimated $4,071. He did not share what he plans to do with the pearl.

