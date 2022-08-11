‘Vabbing’ is dangerous: Doctors warn against TikTok craze of using vaginal discharge as perfume

Doctors warn of a new viral TikTok trend where single women use their vaginal secretions as perfume.

‘Vabbing’ – in which liquid is smeared behind the ears and neck – was made popular by American Tiktokker Mandy Lee whose original video received 1.5 million views.

Proponents argue that it increases the chances of attracting males by spreading their pheromones – chemicals made by the body to attract mates in some animals.

But doctors say there’s little evidence to support that pheromones work the same way in humans and warn that it poses serious risks of vaginal infections, including thrush and bacterial vaginosis.

This is because dirty fingers can spread the fungus and bacteria that cause the two infections.

dr. Paraskevi Dimitriadi, a private gynecologist in London, told MailOnline it can also lead to fertility problems.

Bacterial infections can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, where the bugs spread from the cervix to higher organs. This can lead to scarring of the fallopian tubes, making it difficult for fertilized eggs to reach the uterus.

Vabbing – a combination of the words “vagina” and “dabbing,” the term used for applying perfume – was first used as a hashtag on TikTok in June.

Videos containing the phrase have since garnered millions of views.

Plus-size OnlyFans model Jewliah made a ‘Vabbing 101’ video explaining how to do the bizarre trend in a supposedly hygienic way

What is Vabbing? Vabbing is a sexual attraction technique in which a woman uses her own body fluids as perfume in an attempt to attract a lover. Women are encouraged to put the liquid behind their ears, on their necks and on their wrists before going outside. The term vabbing has been around since 2019, but it is suspected that the technique is centuries old. The practice is said to provoke a response based on pheromones, but science doesn’t back this up. “A human’s olfactory system is quite weak compared to other mammals,” said sex expert Shan Boodram, who coined the term. “Many of us already have strong odors on our bodies, such as perfume, hair products, smell from our clothes, which would make it difficult for someone to pick up the small amounts that you vape with.”

dr. Dimitriadi, from the Center for Surgerya private cosmetic surgery company in Paddington, said the act itself is not entirely unsafe.

But ‘the question is how you collect the discharge’.

She said: “Using dirty fingers in your vagina to collect discharge can not only traumatize the tissue in your vagina and also spread infection, potentially causing something as serious as pelvic inflammatory disease.”

‘Dirty fingers can also cause bacterial vaginosis or thrush.

“If you have bacterial vaginosis or thrush, your discharge may be malodorous and won’t help you attract a mate.”

Vabbing was conceived in 2019 by sex expert and author Shan Boodram who revealed that she has been using the method to attract men for more than a decade.

“I’m sure every time I use it, I feel like an enchanted goddess with a delicious secret,” she wrote in her book, The Game of Desire.

A TikTok video by Mandy Lee in June has revived the trend among a younger audience.

“I swear that when you vab, you attract people like a date, a one-night stand or you just get free drinks all night long,” she said in the video, which has since been removed by the platform.

She said, ‘Go upstairs, give them a swipe. You don’t have to get out of the shower fresh, but you do have to be relatively clean.

‘Dab, vab behind the ears, on the wrists, maybe a little on the neck.

“I don’t know what they do in pheromone perfume, but it can’t mimic your own scent and your own personalized chemicals.

“Proceed with caution—because it works.”

Although her video has now been removed, other content creators have continued to champion the technique.

Plus-size OnlyFans creator Jewliah did a “Vabbing 101” video where she explains how to do the bizarre trend in a supposedly hygienic way.

In the video, she says, “Disclaimer, I didn’t make up vabbing. But I did it for a week and it works for me.’

The video has been viewed 2.2 million times.

She tells people to shower beforehand, wash their hands before and after applying the secretion, and not try it during a menstrual period.

The content creator also instructs people not to vape if they have a sexually transmitted disease or if they have an unusual or bad smell coming from their genitals.

Women are also told to wipe fitness equipment after use if they vabbing, and to make sure the parts of their body they vape don’t touch surfaces.

But others aren’t so sure, with author and podcaster Natalie Telfer complaining about “what the young people are doing.”

In a TikTok post, she told her 1.3 million followers, “You might hear the word vabbing. At first I thought it was just spelled vaping wrong – oh no.”

She offers a definition of the trend and says: ‘This is what the young people are doing. F*****g idiots.

“Okay, that’s mean but fair to God, you’re kidding me. Come on. Like, what’s wrong with people.’

In addition to concerns about hygiene, there are doubts whether vabbing could really work to attract men.

The technique would release pheromones in a similar way to synthetic pheromone perfumes marketed for around £36.

Pheromones are chemicals released by animals that influence the behavior of others, including attracting members of the opposite.

There’s little to no evidence to suggest they have the same effect in humans or even exist in vaginal fluids.

dr. Dimitriadi said: We all have pheromone receptors that help us attract our sexual partners, but this practice of vabbing is completely unnecessary medically.

‘We secrete the same pheromones through the glands of our bodies. We have pheromones in our sweat.

‘We also secrete pheromones through the urine and we don’t apply them to our body.

“There’s absolutely no need to use your vaginal discharge on other parts of your body to attract a mate.”

And experts have wondered whether humans are affected by it in the same way as animals.

Professor Erick Janssen, a neuroscientist at KU Leven in Belgium, said: EuroNews: ‘I’m not sure if this is a fad, or maybe I should say vad, but I seriously doubt the validity of the claims in question.

‘The actual scientific literature on so-called pheromones is complex.’

Animals, including cats, dogs and snakes, detect pheromones with their vomeronasal organ (VNO), a sense organ located just below the roof of the mouth.

Professor Janssen said: ‘Phromones are not things that we consciously smell. They may be ‘detected’ by our VNO, but in addition to discussion about whether humans have a real VNO, there is also discussion about whether it really works, whether an evolutionary but now inactive residual structure is somewhere in our nose.’