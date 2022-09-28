VA Gov. Youngkin slams kids who walked out of school in protest of his new transgender policy

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has responded to protests by students across the state regarding his new policy addressing transgender students.

In an appearance on fox and friends On Wednesday, the governor doubled down on his proposal, saying the goal is to put parents at the forefront of major health and identity choices.

“Children don’t belong in the state,” Governor Youngkin said Wednesday morning. They belong to families.

“First we want to love all children,” Youngkin said. “And we want to make sure that we’re protecting your dignity, your privacy, and your safety. And the difference that our policies really focus on is actually fully involving parents.’

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs the budget in a ceremony at a grocery store Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly approved the budget earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The policy would require students to receive written permission from a parent for the school to acknowledge a change of name, pronouns or bathroom use.

‘Accommodations will be made for that student’, if written permission is presented, in accordance with the model policy.

Youngkin’s proposal would also separate school sports players by biological sex assigned at birth.

“Biological boys should not play sports with biological girls,” the Virginia governor said. ‘It’s just not fair.’

The Virginia governor argued during his appearance on the FOX show that former Governor Ralph Northam’s policies regarding transgender students ‘excluded parents’ from the conversation and made them not the main decision-makers about their children’s health. .

Governor Youngkin took office in January 2022, claiming the seat from Northam, a Democrat, during the 2021 gubernatorial election.

A statement issued to Fox News Digital by Youngkin’s spokeswoman echoed the governor’s message regarding the forms of the “family first” policy.

“The guidelines make it clear that when parents are part of the process, schools will honor requests from children and their families,” Youngkin’s spokeswoman said.

Youngkin’s guidelines date back to Northam’s 2021 policies that required public schools to develop rules to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.

Northam’s rules sparked a furore in 2021 after a skirt-wearing boy in Loudoun County, Virginia, raped a girl in a girls’ bathroom. During a campaign debate in September 2021, Youngkin’s Democratic challenger, McAuliffe, said he thought parents didn’t have to tell teachers what to teach. The comments, made amid a storm of parental anger over critical race theory and gender identity lessons, helped Youngkin to victory.

Youngkin’s comments come less than 24 hours after students from dozens of Virginia middle and high schools staged a walkout to protest the state’s rollback of a law that protected students’ rights to determine their identity. of gender and preferred names in school.

Helicopter footage Tuesday morning showed crowds of students streaming out of a handful of Northern Virginia schools with signs and flags.

‘Trans rights are human rights,’ reads a poster.

Other students waved the multicolored Progress flag, which includes light blue, light pink and white stripes to honor transgender people, and black and brown stripes to honor marginalized black and brown communities and people with AIDS.

The newly introduced flag of progress includes light blue, light pink and white stripes to honor transgender people, and black and brown stripes to honor marginalized black and brown communities and people with AIDS.

Students from nearly 100 Virginia schools walked out of class Tuesday morning to protest the state’s new law that rolls back some freedoms for trans students.

Schools may not encourage teachers to withhold information about a student’s gender identity from parents.

the politics it also states that ‘every effort should be made to ensure that a transgender student who wishes to change his/her self is treated with respect, compassion and dignity’.

Before the new policy officially goes into effect, there is a 30-day public comment period. That window opened on Monday and had already collected more than 16,000 responses.

“I just ask that people read them before commenting,” Youngkin said Wednesday.

The final decision on the policy will be made by the Virginia Department of Education after the public comment period closes.

A spokesperson for Youngkin said the updated policy, which overrides model policies instituted last year by the Democratic Northam administration, “delivers on the Governor’s commitment to preserve the rights of parents and uphold the dignity and respect of all public school students.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says once the law takes effect, school districts will have no choice but to comply

Youngkin previously clarified that if the Virginia DOE passes the law, each school district will have to align with them.

“Parents absolutely need to be at the center of this discussion with their children, whom they have known since before they were born,” Youngkin said during an interview with a Washington ABC affiliate about the law. ‘And I think this is for the good of the child for the good of the family. And I think people, once they read the policy, will understand it better.’

The current Virginia Department of Education claimed that the Northam model of transgender policies “ignored parental rights” and presented certain legal and constitutional principles that should govern how schools educate students.