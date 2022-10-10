Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Texas school district superintendent, where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May, announced his retirement Monday, according to his wife’s Facebook page.

In the statement on Donna Goates Harrell’s Facebook page:Uvalde School Superintendent Hal Harrell said he would remain in office this school year until the school board appoints his successor.

The Facebook post was first reported by CNN. The inspector asked his wife “to post this message because he doesn’t have Facebook.”

Harrell, the Uvalde School Board and other school district officials have been heavily criticized for the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre, in which officers allowed a gunman with an AR-15 style rifle. to stay in a fourth grade class for more than 70 minutes.

“My heart was broken on May 24 and I will always pray for every precious life tragically taken and for their families,” the Facebook post read.

“My wife and I love you all and this community we both grew up in, so this decision was difficult for us. I have been blessed to work among great educators and associates who have believed in education for over 30 years, all of whom have been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are taken after much thought, and it is completely my choice,” Harrell said in the post.

“I’m really grateful for your support and get well wishes,” Harrell said.

The Uvalde school board was due to discuss Harrell’s retirement plans at a meeting Monday night.

The announcement came a week after Uvalde school district officials the entire school district police suspended. That move came a day after the ward fired a former state trooper after it was revealed that she was not only on the Robb Elementary School campus during the May attack as a Texas State Trooper, but was also investigated about her actions that day.

That the developments all came a month into the new school year in the South Texas community underscores the continued pressure that families of some of the 19 children and two teachers murdered earlier this year have put on the district.

