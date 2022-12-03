Sunday, December 4, 2022
Uvalde school shooting victims seek $27bn in class-action lawsuit
News

Uvalde school shooting victims seek $27bn in class-action lawsuit

written by Jacky
crosses are seen outside robb elementary school in uvalde, texas

The lawsuit says officials failed to follow active attacker protocol because they waited more than an hour to confront the attacker.

Victims of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 21 people have filed a lawsuit against local and state police, the city and other school and law enforcement officials demanding $27 billion over delays in confronting the attacker, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Austin, says officials failed to follow active attacker protocol when they waited more than an hour to confront the attacker in a fourth-grade classroom.

It is seeking class action status and damages for survivors of the May 24 shooting who suffered “emotional or psychological harm as a result of the conduct and negligence of the defendants on that date.”

Among those filing the lawsuit are school staff and representatives of minors who were present at Robb Elementary when a gunman stormed the campus, killing 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly 10 years. year.

Rather than undergoing previous training to stop an active attacker, “the behavior of the three hundred and seventy-six (376) law enforcement officers present during the exhaustively torturous 77 minutes of law enforcement indecision, dysfunction, and damage fell extremely short of their dutiful standards,” the lawsuit alleges.

Crosses with the names of the victims of a school shooting are displayed on a memorial outside Robb’s elementary school after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

Uvalde city officials said they had not received the paperwork on Friday and declined to comment on pending lawsuits.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Uvalde Consolidated School District did not respond to requests for comment.

A group of survivors also sued Daniel Defense, the company that made the gun used by the attacker, and the shop where he bought the gun. That separate lawsuit is seeking $6 billion in damages.

Daniel Defense, based in Black Creek, Georgia, did not respond to a request for comment. At a congressional hearing over the summer, CEO Marty Daniels called the Uvalde shooting and others found it “deeply disturbing,” but separated the guns themselves from the violence, saying America’s mass shootings are local problems that need to be addressed locally. dissolved.

Earlier this week, the mother of a child killed in the shooting filed another federal lawsuit against many of the same people and entities.

Two officers have been fired for their actions on the ground and others have resigned or been sent on leave.

In October, Colonel Steve McCraw, the chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety, acknowledged officers’ errors when they first confronted families of the Uvalde victims about false and mixed statements by law enforcement and lack of transparency in the available information. But McCraw defended his agency, saying they “have not failed” Uvalde.

