Uvalde school hires ex-trooper who responded to massacre

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – A former Texas state police officer who was part of the law enforcement action now under investigation for his actions during the deadly shooting at a school in Uvalde has been hired by the school district as an on-campus police officer.

Families gathered outside the administrative office of the Uvalde Independent School District on Thursday to protest the hiring of former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Crimson Elizondo. News of her hiring was first reported by CNN on Wednesday evening.

“We are disgusted and angry at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD)’s decision to hire Officer Crimson Elizondo. Her hiring calls into question the credibility and thoroughness of the UCISD’s HR and vetting practices,” said a statement from some of the victims’ families. “And it confirms what we’ve been saying all along: UCISD has not and is not committed to ensuring the safety of our children at school.”

Elizondo, who resigned from DPS after the May 24 attack on Robb Elementary School, is listed on the district’s website as a campus police officer.

The school district did not immediately send a message for comment Thursday, and Elizondo declined to speak to CNN.

In July, a damning report quoted “outrageously bad decision-making” by law enforcement officers who waited more than an hour before confronting a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom. The campus police chief, Pete Arredondo, was… laid off in August.

Body-camera footage released after the attack shows Elizondo speaking with other officers, CNN reported. In the video, she says: “If my son had been there, I wouldn’t have been outside. I promise you that.”

State senator Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, said Elizondo’s hiring “smacking this community in the face.”

“A DPS trooper arrived at the scene within two minutes of the gunman and did not follow the training, protocol and duty they were sworn to,” he said. “People’s children died because DPS officials weren’t doing their job.”

A DPS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment on Thursday.

____

For more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

PART: