Uvalde gun maker defends his business as Democrats grill manufacturers

Gunmakers defended their product Wednesday during a tense hearing on mass shootings, saying “murders are responsible” for the deaths.

Democrats revealed that US gunmakers made more than $1 billion in the past decade selling AR-15-style semi-automatic weapons, as lawmakers targeted firearms makers after a recent series of mass shootings resulted in multiple deaths in Uvalde, Texas. ; Buffalo, New York; and Highland Park, Illinois.

Marty Daniel, chief executive officer of Daniel Defense — which made the gun used by the gunman to kill 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas — defended his company’s practices when questioned by Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

She asked him, “Would you take personal responsibility for your company’s role in this tragedy and apologize to Uvalde’s families?”

“These acts are committed by murderers. The killers are responsible,’ Daniel replied.

Relatives of the Uvalde shooting sat in the audience of the House Oversight Committee hearing as the gunmakers defended their product.

“The stated implied purpose of this hearing is to defame, incriminate and seek to outlaw more than 24 million sporting rifles already in circulation that are legally owned and commonly used by millions of Americans to protect their homes and loved ones.” said Daniel, appearing. virtual.

“I believe our nation’s response should focus not on the type of weapon, but on the types of individuals who are likely to commit mass shootings,” he said.

Daniel Defense increased his revenue from $40 million in 2019 to more than $120 million last year. The gross profit of Sturm, Ruger & Co. has risen from $39 million to more than $103 million since 2019, and Smith and Wesson reported revenues from all long guns doubled from 2019 to 2021.

Christopher Killoy, president and CEO of Sturm, Ruger, also claimed it was the shooter and not the weapon.

“A firearm, any firearm, can be used for good or for evil. The difference is in the intent of the person who owns it,’ he said.

Mark Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, was invited and initially agreed to attend the hearing, but then changed his mind, Maloney said.

Maloney said she plans to sue Smith and other executives. A Smith & Wesson rifle was used in the Highland Park murders, which killed seven and wounded 25.

Democrats hammered at the way their products were used in mass shootings.

Gun sales have increased in the United States, from an average of 1 million guns sold per month in 2019 to nearly 2 million per month in 2020.

But the number of deaths from weapons is also increasing. Firearms were the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. in 2020, surpassing deaths from car accidents, drug overdose and cancer, according to The New England Journal of Medicine.

“The gun industry has flooded our neighborhoods, our schools and even our churches and synagogues with these deadly weapons and got rich,” said Maloney, the chair of the Oversight Committee.

“Even if guns are killing more Americans than ever, none of those companies are taking even basic steps to control the deaths and injuries caused by their products,” she noted. “This is beyond irresponsible.”

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Alexandria Rubio was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, attended the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Hearing: Investigating Arms Manufacturers’ Practices and Profits

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing on gun violence, such as the July shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 dead.

Republicans argued that the use of semi-automatic weapons was rare and most purchases were handguns for protective purposes. They also labeled gun ownership as a Second Amendment.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle spoke passionately about the issue during the more than four-hour hearing.

“Never in my life have I had a gun assault on me,” said Republican Representative Ralph Norman, who described himself as a gun owner. ‘It belongs to mentally ill people. It’s from crazy people.’

He said of the Democrats, “We’re going to try not to let them scrap the Second Amendment.”

President Joe Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons. House Democrats are moving toward passing such legislation, but not right away.

Democratic leaders said on Wednesday any action by the House over the assault weapons ban and police funding bills will now come next month.

Any ban on assault weapons is likely to fail in the Senate.

According to the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database, there have been 15 mass murders this year. According to that investigation, those incidents left 86 people dead and 63 injured. Guns were used in all of them.