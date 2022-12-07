Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Economy

‘Utterly shameful’ BP accused of funding Putin’s war in Ukraine

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Inset: BP pledged to sell its 19.75% stake in Rosneft after the Russian invasion in February, but still holds the shares

‘Utterly shameful’ BP accused of financing Putin’s war in Ukraine: energy giant has yet to sell stake in Russian oil company Rosneft

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

published: | Updated:

[noscript_1]

Pressure on BP over its involvement in Russia increased yesterday as the company was accused of ‘extremely disgraceful’ behavior in the House of Commons.

Labor MP Margaret Hodge quoted a key aide to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky as accusing the oil giant of making “blood money” through its stake in Russia’s Rosneft.

After the Russian invasion in February, BP promised to sell its 19.75 percent stake, but still holds the shares.

Inset: BP pledged to sell its 19.75% stake in Rosneft after the Russian invasion in February, but still holds the shares

Hodge cited figures suggesting the company was eligible for £580m in dividends “on the back of massive profits fueled by the war” when she tabled a question in the House.

“Does the minister agree with me that it is downright shameful that a large listed company is profiting from the sale of oil to finance Putin’s war?” Hodge said.

Treasury Secretary James Cartlidge said the government recognized that divesting from Russia can be “complicated”.

BP has not received a dividend from Rosneft since announcing it would divest its stake.

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on it, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and use it for free. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to compromise our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Kwarteng’s mini-Budget was ‘divorced from reality’, says Aviva...

ALEX BRUMMER: No regret for gilts bedlam

Tech veteran Dan Olley appointed new boss of...

Balfour Beatty anticipates beating profit estimates due to...

M&S agrees tie-up with BP to install up...

ONS: Food ate up a hefty slice of...

Finsbury Growth & Income suffers another ‘disappointing’ year

In The Style mulls potential sale as it...

Left in the cold for 5 days because...

Hipgnosis boss laments declining share price

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More