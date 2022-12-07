‘Utterly shameful’ BP accused of funding Putin’s war in Ukraine

[noscript_1]

Pressure on BP over its involvement in Russia increased yesterday as the company was accused of ‘extremely disgraceful’ behavior in the House of Commons.

Labor MP Margaret Hodge quoted a key aide to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky as accusing the oil giant of making “blood money” through its stake in Russia’s Rosneft.

After the Russian invasion in February, BP promised to sell its 19.75 percent stake, but still holds the shares.

Hodge cited figures suggesting the company was eligible for £580m in dividends “on the back of massive profits fueled by the war” when she tabled a question in the House.

“Does the minister agree with me that it is downright shameful that a large listed company is profiting from the sale of oil to finance Putin’s war?” Hodge said.

Treasury Secretary James Cartlidge said the government recognized that divesting from Russia can be “complicated”.

BP has not received a dividend from Rosneft since announcing it would divest its stake.